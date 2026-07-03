Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 4?

Swiatek, Rybakina and Keys advanced to the third round with straight-set wins
Anisimova survived, while Samsonova upset 15th seed Diana Shnaider
Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa are among the biggest exits so far
The second round of the Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles concluded on Thursday with defending champion Iga Swiatek, former champion Elena Rybakina, Amanda Anisimova, Jasmine Paolini and Madison Keys all progressing to the third round.
Day 4 also produced a notable upset as Liudmila Samsonova eliminated 15th seed Diana Shnaider, while Alexandra Eala continued her dream run by becoming the first Filipino to reach the third round of a Grand Slam.
Swiatek, Rybakina Cruise As Anisimova Survives Scare
Defending champion Iga Swiatek dominated former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 6-3 to extend her impressive Grand Slam consistency. Elena Rybakina also eased through with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Caty McNally, while sixth seed Amanda Anisimova overcame fellow American Sofia Kenin 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) in one of the matches of the day.
Jasmine Paolini defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-6(0), 6-4, and Madison Keys comfortably beat Britain's Katie Swan 6-1, 6-4 to book her place in the third round.
Samsonova Upsets Shnaider, Eala Creates History
Liudmila Samsonova produced the biggest upset in the women's draw by defeating 15th seed Diana Shnaider 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Marta Kostyuk fought back to beat Anna Blinkova 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, while Linda Noskova overcame Camila Osorio 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Emma Navarro, Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova and Sorana Cirstea also advanced to the third round.
Meanwhile, Alexandra Eala defeated Maya Joint in three sets to become the first Filipino player to reach the third round of a Grand Slam singles event, setting up a blockbuster clash with Swiatek.
Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Day 4 Key Results
Iga Swiatek def. Karolina Pliskova – 6-1, 6-3
Elena Rybakina def. Caty McNally – 6-1, 6-2
Amanda Anisimova def. Sofia Kenin – 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3)
Madison Keys def. Katie Swan – 6-1, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini def. Viktorija Golubic – 7-6(0), 6-4
Liudmila Samsonova def. Diana Shnaider – 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
Marta Kostyuk def. Anna Blinkova – 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3
Emma Navarro def. Paula Badosa – 7-6(4), 7-5
Alexandra Eala def. Maya Joint – 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Elise Mertens def. Alycia Parks – 6-2, 6-4
Who Are The Eliminated Players So Far?
Serena Williams
Elina Svitolina (8)
Mirra Andreeva (5)
Leylah Fernandez (22)
Bianca Andreescu
Karolina Pliskova
Sofia Kenin
Caty McNally
Diana Shnaider (15)
Katie Swan
Maya Joint
Paula Badosa
Anna Blinkova
Viktorija Golubic
Alycia Parks
Camila Osorio
Renata Zarazúa
Taylor Townsend
Eva Lys
Lois Boisson
Lina Gjorcheska
Nadia Podoroska
Kayla Day
Tamara Korpatsch
Tereza Valentova
Sara Bejlek
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Darja Vidmanova
Mika Stojsavljevic
Janice Tjen
Daria Snigur
Mananchaya Sawangkaew