Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 4?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys reached the Wimbledon 2026 third round, while seeded stars Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina, Diana Shnaider, Leylah Fernandez and Clara Tauson bowed out

Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Gentlemens Singles Matches On Day 4?
Mirra Andreeva of Russia reacts after losing a point against Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Summary of this article

  • Swiatek, Rybakina and Keys advanced to the third round with straight-set wins

  • Anisimova survived, while Samsonova upset 15th seed Diana Shnaider

  • Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa are among the biggest exits so far

The second round of the Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles concluded on Thursday with defending champion Iga Swiatek, former champion Elena Rybakina, Amanda Anisimova, Jasmine Paolini and Madison Keys all progressing to the third round.

Day 4 also produced a notable upset as Liudmila Samsonova eliminated 15th seed Diana Shnaider, while Alexandra Eala continued her dream run by becoming the first Filipino to reach the third round of a Grand Slam.

Swiatek, Rybakina Cruise As Anisimova Survives Scare

Defending champion Iga Swiatek dominated former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 6-3 to extend her impressive Grand Slam consistency. Elena Rybakina also eased through with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Caty McNally, while sixth seed Amanda Anisimova overcame fellow American Sofia Kenin 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) in one of the matches of the day.

Jasmine Paolini defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-6(0), 6-4, and Madison Keys comfortably beat Britain's Katie Swan 6-1, 6-4 to book her place in the third round.

Samsonova Upsets Shnaider, Eala Creates History

Liudmila Samsonova produced the biggest upset in the women's draw by defeating 15th seed Diana Shnaider 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Marta Kostyuk fought back to beat Anna Blinkova 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, while Linda Noskova overcame Camila Osorio 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Emma Navarro, Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova and Sorana Cirstea also advanced to the third round.

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Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. - (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Poland's Maja Chwalinska beat Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-6(4), 6-4 to storm into her first Grand Slam final on Thursday, June 4. - AP Photo/Emma Da Silva
Poland's Maja Chwalinska reacts after winning the semifinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris. - | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus walks off the court after the quarterfinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris. - AP Photo

Meanwhile, Alexandra Eala defeated Maya Joint in three sets to become the first Filipino player to reach the third round of a Grand Slam singles event, setting up a blockbuster clash with Swiatek.

Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Day 4 Key Results

  • Iga Swiatek def. Karolina Pliskova – 6-1, 6-3

  • Elena Rybakina def. Caty McNally – 6-1, 6-2

  • Amanda Anisimova def. Sofia Kenin – 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3)

  • Madison Keys def. Katie Swan – 6-1, 6-4

  • Jasmine Paolini def. Viktorija Golubic – 7-6(0), 6-4

  • Liudmila Samsonova def. Diana Shnaider – 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

  • Marta Kostyuk def. Anna Blinkova – 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3

  • Emma Navarro def. Paula Badosa – 7-6(4), 7-5

  • Alexandra Eala def. Maya Joint – 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

  • Elise Mertens def. Alycia Parks – 6-2, 6-4

Who Are The Eliminated Players So Far?

Serena Williams

Elina Svitolina (8)

Mirra Andreeva (5)

Leylah Fernandez (22)

Bianca Andreescu

Karolina Pliskova

Sofia Kenin

Caty McNally

Diana Shnaider (15)

Katie Swan

Maya Joint

Paula Badosa

Anna Blinkova

Viktorija Golubic

Alycia Parks

Camila Osorio

Renata Zarazúa

Taylor Townsend

Eva Lys

Lois Boisson

Lina Gjorcheska

Nadia Podoroska

Kayla Day

Tamara Korpatsch

Tereza Valentova

Sara Bejlek

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Darja Vidmanova

Mika Stojsavljevic

Janice Tjen

Daria Snigur

Mananchaya Sawangkaew

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