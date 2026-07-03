Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 4?

Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys reached the Wimbledon 2026 third round, while seeded stars Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina, Diana Shnaider, Leylah Fernandez and Clara Tauson bowed out

Mirra Andreeva of Russia reacts after losing a point against Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)