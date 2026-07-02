Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Kazakh Storms Into 3rd Round With Dominant Straight-Sets Win

Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the highlights, key moments and point-by-point updates from the ladies' singles second-round clash at the All England Club as it happened on July 02

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina produced a commanding display to defeat Caty McNally 6-1, 6-2 and secure her place in the third round of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. The Kazakh star was in complete control from the outset, breaking McNally's serve four times and conceding just three games throughout the contest. Rybakina's powerful serving, clean ball-striking and relentless aggression left the American with little opportunity to settle into the match. Wrapping up the victory in just over an hour, the world No. 2 sent out a strong statement to the rest of the field as she continued her pursuit of another Wimbledon title.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Jul 2026, 10:26:03 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings! Hello, we're back with another live blog as Elena Rybakina takes on Caty McNally in the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles second round. Stay tuned for live score updates and all the key moments from Centre Court.

2 Jul 2026, 10:59:47 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Preview! World number two Elena Rybakina, who won the Australian Open at the beginning of 2026, has never bowed out of Wimbledon before the third round. The 29-year-old has reached at least the fourth round in four of her previous five main-draw appearances. But her 2022 Wimbledon triumph remains her only title on grass and she had an underwhelming build-up to the third major of the year, losing to Katie Boulter in the quarter-finals at Queen's and exiting the Berlin Open in the round of 16. American Caty McNally is enjoying a productive 2026 season, climbing into the top 50 for the first time after reaching the quarter-finals in Ostrava, 's-Hertogenbosch, and Eastbourne, the third round at the Miami Open and the fourth round in Madrid - her best showing at a WTA 1000 event. In Madrid, she also recorded her maiden win over a top-10 player, beating Victoria Mboko in straight sets. McNally has never previously advanced beyond the second round at Wimbledon while her best singles performance at a major came at the 2020 US Open when she reached the third round. The 24-year-old is, however, a two-time Grand Slam finalist in women's doubles.

2 Jul 2026, 11:19:32 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Second Deuce! Rybakina having difficulty in finding her rhythm.

2 Jul 2026, 11:21:36 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Break Points For Rybakina! Slightly challenging conditions there at the Centre Court today! The Royal Box end in bright sunshine and the rest of the end is in shade Elena Rybakina gets on top of a couple of serves to lead 0-30. And then a bruiser of a cross-court forehand return, angled and quite short, for 15-40. Rybakina 2-1 McNally

2 Jul 2026, 11:28:59 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina Holds! Rybakina just eases through a hold to love. The second seed serve is starting to click.

2 Jul 2026, 11:31:56 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina Breaks! Rybakina has the double break, she's just cruising her way.. Both players stood still looking at the ball at Mcnally's feet. Rybakina 5-1 McNally

2 Jul 2026, 11:33:25 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set Points for Rybakina! Elena crushes a volley for 40-15, Two-set points for her for the second seed.

2 Jul 2026, 11:35:27 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and first set - Rybakina! That was a bit of procession from Rybakina. She has just raced through the first set with two breaks of serve 6-1. She had a huge drop off against Lois Boisson, dropping the second set 6-1, so she'll be hoping to avoid that and get the job done in a brisk two today.

2 Jul 2026, 11:57:44 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Second Deuce! Up advantage, Rybakina probably hit two of her worst serves of the day, the first one was several feet long and the second one just went outside the court. Rybakina 6-1 2-1 McNally

3 Jul 2026, 12:03:57 am IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Mcnally Holds! Loose, loose, loose from Caty McNally. She sends a smash beyond the baseline and sprays a down-the-line forehand into the tramlines with the court gaping. 15-30. Elena Rybakina rocks back with frustration as she crunches a slow first serve into the base of the net and McNally climbs further out of danger by squatting down to redirect a fierce return. A long forehand from Rybakina secures a huge hold to 30 for the world number 50. Rybakina 6-1 3-2 McNally

3 Jul 2026, 12:08:40 am IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Break Points for Rybakina! Caty Mcnally seriously needs to help herself..She's in serious trouble of losing another set which means losing the game to Rybakina. Consecutive loose groundstrokes leave her down 0-30. Alas, her joy is short-lived. The long-levered Rybakina comes into the net for a forehand volley winner. Rybakina 6-1 4-2 McNally

3 Jul 2026, 12:11:00 am IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina's serve for the match! Rybakina converts her second break point. A deep return onto Caty McNally's backhand leaves the American off-balance and out of position and Rybakina guides home a powerful backhand winner.

3 Jul 2026, 12:13:43 am IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Point Rybakina! And here we go! Caty McNally looks anguished as she sends a backhand long. Rybakina 6-1 5-2 McNally

3 Jul 2026, 12:15:28 am IST Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game, set and match - Rybakina A wide serve folowed by a cross-court backhand seal the deal for Rybakina. She's through to round three in straight sets, dropping just three games and breaking Caty McNally four times across the match. Rybakina 6-1 6-2 McNally