Outlook Explains | Why Is The Indian Government Worried About WhatsApp Usernames?

In the formal notice sent to WhatsApp's Chief Compliance Officer for India Operations — reviewed by TechCrunch, MeitY warned that the username feature could 'materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks' by allowing bad actors to contact victims without exposing their phone numbers. The ministry warned that usernames could allow impersonation of 'individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies' by letting fraudsters create handles closely resembling those of genuine people or organisations.