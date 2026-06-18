Why Was Telegram Banned But Not WhatsApp?

After the controversy surrounding the leak of the NEET-UG examination paper, the Union Government on Tuesday temporarily restricted messaging platform Telegram ahead of the re-examination scheduled for June 21.
While many countries across the globe have imposed restrictions on Telegram over concerns related to illegal content, misinformation and criminal activities but WhatsApp has largely escaped any such restrictions.
The restriction on Telegram has ignited a question among millions of users- if exam fraudsters operate through different messaging applications, then, why was Telegram singled out while WhatsApp remained untouched?
The answer lies in the way two platforms are designed and used.
Channels
One of the key features of Telegram is its Channels, under which, a single administrator or a user can broadcast messages to an unlimited number of subscribers.
These channels function almost like public social media pages and can rapidly distribute information, documents, videos or files to massive audiences, which poses a massive threat, not just in the domain of national security but also in other spheres including the circulation of question papers (both fake and real).
During NEET controversy, authorities have often found leaked material circulating through Telegram channels before reaching wider audiences. WhatsApp does not offer a comparable public broadcasting system, making large-scale dissemination more difficult.
According to National Testing Agency (NTA), the ban came after a month of monitoring the Telegram channels allegedly used by organising cheating and cyber fraud rackets.
On the other hand, WhatsApp does not offer a comparable public broadcasting system, making large-scale dissemination more difficult.
Massive groups
Telegram also permits groups with hundreds of thousands of members. Such large communities enable information to spread quickly across regions and countries.
According to reports, investigators examining the leak pointed towards the large Telegram groups where study material and answer keys were being circulated.
On the other hand, WhatsApp groups are significantly smaller in size, limiting their reach and making them easier to monitor through participant networks.
Bots
Another major difference is Telegram's support for bots—automated accounts capable of sharing files, responding to users and managing large communities without human intervention.
Authorities in several countries have pointed out that such features make Telegram more attractive for illegal activities ranging from piracy to financial scams.
Anonymous usernames
Telegram allows user to communicate through usernames without revealing their contact numbers. This additional layer make this feature more concerning and often makes investigations complicated.
In cases involving examination fraud, cybercrime and misinformation campaigns, tracing the original source of content can become difficult when users operate behind anonymous identities.
WhatsApp, by contrast, is closely tied to verified phone numbers, making attribution relatively easier for law enforcement agencies.
Message editing
Telegram also allows user to correct or edit their messages after they have been sent including in groups as well.
Although it may seem useful for correcting mistakes but critics argue that the feature can complicate digital investigations by altering the original context of a message.
As scrutiny over the NEET re-exam controversy and alleged paper leaks continues, the debate highlights how platform design can influence the speed, scale and traceability of information.