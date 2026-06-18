NTA Urges NEET-UG Candidates to Stay Calm, Ignore Rumours Ahead of Re-Exam

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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National Testing Agency Issues Advisory as Anxiety Grips Students Over Possible Re-Examination of Controversial NEET-UG 2026

Will I Perform the Same Again: Re-Exam Fear Haunts NEET-UG Candidates
'Will I Perform the Same Again': Re-Exam Fear Haunts NEET-UG Candidates Photo: Representative Image
Summary of this article

  • NTA urges NEET-UG candidates to stay calm and ignore rumours about the re-examination, saying all updates will be released officially.

  • Students and parents worried amid ongoing allegations of paper leaks and calls for a fresh exam.

  • High-level review underway; any decision on re-exam will be communicated transparently through official channels only.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has appealed to NEET-UG 2026 candidates to remain calm and avoid falling prey to rumours circulating on social media regarding the much-discussed re-examination.

In an official statement issued late on Wednesday, the NTA said it is fully aware of the stress and uncertainty among students following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in the recently conducted medical entrance exam. The agency assured candidates that any decision on a re-exam will be taken transparently and communicated through official channels only.

“Candidates are advised to stay calm, focus on their preparation, and ignore unverified information being spread on social media platforms. All official updates will be shared exclusively on the NTA website and its verified social media handles,” the statement read.

The NTA’s advisory comes amid growing demands from students, parents, and opposition parties for a fresh examination to ensure fairness. Several petitions are pending before various High Courts, and the Supreme Court is also monitoring the matter.

Rumours about possible dates for the re-exam, changes in question patterns, and even claims of complete cancellation have been doing the rounds, leading to widespread anxiety among the over 23 lakh aspirants who appeared for NEET-UG this year.

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Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier assured Parliament that the government is committed to protecting the sanctity of the examination process. The NTA has formed a high-level committee to review the entire conduct of NEET-UG 2026 and plug loopholes for future exams.

Students have been asked to regularly check the official NTA-NEET portal for authentic updates. The agency has also warned against fake websites and handles impersonating NTA officials.

The development has once again put the spotlight on the challenges faced by the NTA in conducting large-scale competitive examinations without controversies.

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