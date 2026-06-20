Nagpur NEET Aspirant Allotted Abu Dhabi Exam Centre

Candidate had selected Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara as his preferred test cities
The error has sparked anxiety in the student, who does not even have a passport to travel abroad
The Re-NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 21
In a bizarre administrative oversight just hours before the high-stakes Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, a medical aspirant from Nagpur was mistakenly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The error has sparked intense concern for the student, who does not even possess a passport to travel abroad.
The candidate, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, discovered the discrepancy after downloading his admit card from the official National Testing Agency (NTA) website. Despite having selected Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara as his preferred test cities during the application process, the generated document listed an Indian school in Abu Dhabi as his designated venue for the June 21 exam. The error presented a logistical challenge for him, as the student does not possess a passport to travel abroad.
Dr. Mohammad Talib, the student's father, told NDTV, "We are shocked. My son started crying after seeing the admit card."
As a screenshot of the erroneous admit card began circulating online, the matter was brought to the attention of NTA officials. The agency reportedly acknowledged the blunder, attributing it to a technical glitch. NTA has since assured the family that swift corrective action is underway and a revised admit card with an appropriate local examination centre will be issued.
The Re-NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 21 from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM in pen-and-paper mode. The NTA has advised all candidates to verify their credentials and report any discrepancies regarding personal details or centre allocations immediately.