Nagpur NEET Aspirant Allotted Abu Dhabi Exam Centre

The candidate, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, discovered the discrepancy after downloading his admit card from the official National Testing Agency (NTA) website. Despite having selected Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara as his preferred test cities during the application process, the generated document listed an Indian school in Abu Dhabi as his designated venue for the June 21 exam. The error presented a logistical challenge for him, as the student does not possess a passport to travel abroad.