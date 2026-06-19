Amid Confusion, NTA Issues Crucial Clarification For NEET Re-Exam Admit Cards

Candidates who have already downloaded their renewed June 21 admit cards may continue to use the same document, and no further action is required on their part
NTA asks students to carefully review all details mentioned on their revised admit cards, including their name, roll number, reporting time and examination centre address
Students should only follow official updates and keep checking the official website for the latest information on NEET UG 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a statement on NEET UG 2026 re-examination admit cards, through its official social media handle. The agency clarified that downloading and printing the revised admit cards for the June 21 examination once is enough, candidates need not download it again.
The clarification comes after rising confusion among candidates due to multiple notifications related to the release of admit cards. The NTA stated that the SMS, email and WhatsApp messages currently being sent are primarily intended for those who have not yet downloaded their revised admit cards. Meanwhile, candidates who have already downloaded their renewed June 21 admit cards may continue to use the same document, and no further action is required on their part, the agency added.
The May 3rd examination admit cards will not be considered valid for the June 21 re-examination, the NTA further clarified. The agency reasoned that since multiple candidates have been allotted new examination centres, many as per their city preferences, fresh admit cards with the updated examination centre details have been issued.
The NTA has asked all students to carefully review all details mentioned on their revised admit cards, including their name, roll number, reporting time and examination centre address.
Candidates appearing for the re-examination have been advised to make sure that they possess the correct admit card before the examination and to carry a printed copy of it along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the examination.
Moreover, students should only follow official updates and keep checking the official website for the latest information on NEET UG 2026, the agency said.