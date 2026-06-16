Telegram Restricted Till June 22, NTA Flags Fake NEET Re-Exam Paper Leak Claims

Summary of this article

The Centre on Tuesday temporarily restricted Telegram in India till June 22 after the National Testing Agency (NTA) raised concerns over fake paper leak claims and fraud linked to the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

The National Testing Agency said the restriction will remain in force until June 22, covering the June 21 re-test and the period immediately after it. The government has also directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

According to the agency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued the directions under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, following recommendations made by the NTA.