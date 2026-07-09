Gangtok In Xinjiang? Sikkim Activist Demands State Intervention To Fix X Geolocation Error

X platform incorrectly tags Gangtok in Sikkim as part of China’s Xinjiang region.
Muk Hang Limboo has urged the Sikkim government to take up the issue with X and the Ministry of External Affairs.
The error comes amid China’s past claims over Indian territory, including maps showing parts of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh as Chinese land.
A Sikkim-based activist has urged the state government to take up the issue with X (formerly Twitter) after the platform’s geolocation feature incorrectly placed Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, in China’s Xinjiang region.
Muk Hang Limboo, a Sikkim-based activist and founder of the Sikkim Indigenous Peoples’ Forum, raised the issue after noticing that posts tagged from Gangtok were being automatically marked as being from Xinjiang, China. He described the error as “not just a technical glitch but a serious matter with geopolitical implications.”
Limboo said he first noticed the anomaly while posting from Gangtok in late June 2026. Multiple users from Sikkim later confirmed the same issue. He has written to the Sikkim Chief Secretary requesting the state government to take up the matter with X officials and the Ministry of External Affairs.
The activist pointed out that such geolocation errors could have larger consequences, especially given China’s repeated claims over Indian territory. China has in the past issued maps showing parts of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh as part of its territory. In 2023, China released a new “standard map” that included the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Sikkim as Chinese territory, drawing strong protests from India.
In 2024, during a border meeting, Chinese officials again referred to areas in eastern Ladakh and Sikkim as part of “southern Tibet,” a term India has consistently rejected. The Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly stated that Sikkim is an integral part of India and that the boundary in the Sikkim sector is well-defined.
Limboo said the X geolocation error could be exploited by those pushing a Chinese narrative. “When a global platform like X shows Gangtok as part of Xinjiang, it creates confusion and plays into the hands of those who question India’s sovereignty over Sikkim,” he said.
Sikkim became a full state of India in 1975 after a referendum. Prior to that, it was a protectorate of India. China had initially opposed Sikkim’s integration but later accepted it as part of India following the 2003 agreement between the two countries.
The Sikkim government is yet to issue an official response to Limboo’s request. However, sources in the state secretariat said the matter has been noted and will be taken up with the concerned central ministries.
X has not commented on the reported geolocation error. The platform has faced similar complaints in the past regarding incorrect location tagging in sensitive border areas.
The issue comes at a time when India and China are engaged in ongoing military and diplomatic talks to resolve the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Both sides have completed several rounds of disengagement, but several friction points remain.
Activists in Sikkim and other northeastern states have been highlighting such incidents, arguing that they reflect a larger pattern of attempts to question India’s territorial integrity through various mediums, including digital platforms.
Limboo has appealed to the people of Sikkim to remain vigilant and report any such anomalies on social media platforms. He has also demanded that the state government issue a strong statement reaffirming Sikkim’s status as an integral part of India.
The Sikkim BJP unit has also taken note of the issue and said it will raise the matter with the central government.