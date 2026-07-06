Sikkim CM Inaugurates Tibetan Community Centre, Pays Tribute to Dalai Lama on 91st Birthday

In his address, the chief minister offered prayers for the Dalai Lama's good health, long life and continued guidance, describing his teachings as a source of inspiration for millions across the world.
"His Holiness reminds us that true happiness comes from within. He teaches us to practise compassion, reduce selfish desires, respect others, and live with tolerance and humility," the chief minister said, adding that "May His Holiness continue to bless humanity with his wisdom and inspire the world with his timeless teachings.
Highlighting the significance of the newly inaugurated facility, Tamang said the Tibetan Community Centre symbolises the friendship, mutual respect and solidarity shared between the people of Sikkim and the Tibetan community. He expressed confidence that the centre would emerge as a vibrant hub for religious, cultural and social activities while helping preserve Tibet's rich cultural heritage and strengthening communal harmony.
The event also featured the formal handover of the community centre, cultural performances, readings of messages from the Kashag (Cabinet) and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and an address by Palden Dhondup, Home Minister of the Central Tibetan Administration, before concluding with a community luncheon and afternoon cultural performances.