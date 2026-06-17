Parliamentary Panel Flags Exam Irregularities, Seeks Time-Bound Reform Roadmap for NTA

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mysha Rizvi
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The report, submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, notes gaps in the existing system and recommends that a time-bound roadmap be published at the earliest by the Ministry of Education to implement reforms

Parliamentary Panel Flags Exam Irregularities, Seeks Time-Bound Reform Roadmap for NTA
Parliamentary Panel Flags Exam Irregularities, Seeks Time-Bound Reform Roadmap for NTA Photo: PTI; Representational Image
Summary of this article

  • The committee, chaired by Digvijaya Singh, presented its action-taken report on recommendations related to the Department of Higher Education in the Demands for Grants

  • It highlighted the growing concerns over firms involved in paper setting, administration and evaluation

  • Noting that some blacklisted entities were still securing contracts, the committee asked that the blacklisting be implemented nationwide to prevent inconsistencies across institutions

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, on Tuesday, raised concerns over continued exam irregularities despite government measures.

The committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, presented its 381st action-taken report on recommendations related to the Department of Higher Education in the 364th report on Demands for Grants (2025–26), The report, submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, notes the gaps in the existing system and recommends that a time-bound roadmap be published at the earliest by the Ministry of Education to implement reforms suggested by the high-level panel.

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The panel noted that despite steps taken by the ministry; like the high-powered steering committee headed by K Radhakrishnan formed to oversee reforms, irregularities in nationwide examinations continue to take place. These often lead to cancellation of exams, causing anxiety among lakhs of students across the country.

Supporting Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s acknowledgment that “a lot of improvement is needed in the NTA” from June 16, 2024, the committee recommended that the National Testing Agency (NTA) hold wider consultations with stakeholders to draw a “foolproof” protocol for conducting competitive exams. The committee urged that the NTA expedite the implementation of recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Committee.

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It highlighted the growing concerns over firms involved in paper setting, administration and evaluation. Noting that some blacklisted entities were still securing contracts, the committee asked that the blacklisting be implemented nationwide to prevent inconsistencies across institutions.

The Higher Education Department, in response, said that paper setting and evaluation are not outsourced as they constitute the core functions of the NTA itself. The agency also keeps a record of all penalised vendors and further also mandates all entities to abide by self-disclosure clauses during the procurement process, the department added.

Remarking on NTA’s estimated surplus of ₹ 448 crore over six years, the panel suggested that these funds be utilised in fortifying the agency’s testing and regulatory capabilities.

In response, the department said that any surplus is usually used for preparatory activities of the subsequent examination cycles while remaining funds are allocated as required. It noted that the NTA is a self-sustained body.

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By Ainnie Arif

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