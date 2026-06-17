Parliamentary Panel Flags Exam Irregularities, Seeks Time-Bound Reform Roadmap for NTA

The committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, presented its 381st action-taken report on recommendations related to the Department of Higher Education in the 364th report on Demands for Grants (2025–26), The report, submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, notes the gaps in the existing system and recommends that a time-bound roadmap be published at the earliest by the Ministry of Education to implement reforms suggested by the high-level panel.