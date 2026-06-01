The OSM Controversy and the Rise of India’s Vendor-Driven Governance Model

“When a vendor with a documented history of large-scale evaluation disasters is awarded a contract covering 18.5 lakh students, without any public disclosure, without transparent scrutiny and when that system then fails students in precisely the same ways it failed them before, we cannot simply call it a technical glitch. We must call it what it is: a failure of institutional accountability." Said Ajitesh Basani, Managing Director, The Shri Ram Universal School, Bengaluru.