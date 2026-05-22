Trump Indicts Raul Castro; How The US-Cuba Relationship has Unfolded

The indictment of Raul Castro, which has come after a period of tightened trade restrictions that has seen Cuba suffer from one of worst energy crises in history, is one of the most major developments in the relationship between the two countries for decades. Though there are stark differences in the situation between the arrests of Maduro and the indictment of Castro, Maduro was head of state while Castro holds no office in Cuba, analysts predict that an attempted regime change is well within the realm of possibility.