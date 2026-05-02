Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

Trump has repeatedly adopted a hardline tone toward Cuba, pressing for political and economic reforms while hinting at stronger action if demands are not met.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
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US President Donald Trump | Photo: Getty images |
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump joked the U.S. Navy could “take on” Cuba after returning from Iran.

  • The comments came during a Florida speech and drew mixed reactions.

  • They coincided with new U.S. sanctions on Cuba, increasing diplomatic tensions.

Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy after joking that the United States Navy could “take on Cuba” on its way home from Iran, during a speech in Florida that mixed humour with foreign policy rhetoric.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, Trump said that after dealing with Iran, one of America’s aircraft carriers could stop near Cuba and force a surrender. The comments drew laughter from parts of the audience but also raised eyebrows given ongoing tensions involving both Iran and Cuba.

The remarks came as the Trump administration announced expanded sanctions targeting Cuba’s government, officials, and sectors linked to energy, defence, and finance. Havana strongly criticised the new measures, calling them coercive and harmful to ordinary citizens.

Trump has repeatedly adopted a hardline tone toward Cuba, pressing for political and economic reforms while hinting at stronger action if demands are not met. Critics said the latest comments risk trivialising military conflict, while supporters described them as characteristic political bravado.

There has been no indication of any imminent military move toward Cuba, and the White House has not formally elaborated on the remarks. However, the statement has added to international attention on Trump’s confrontational foreign policy style amid already heightened geopolitical tensions.

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