Spurs Vs Knicks, 2026 NBA Finals: New York End 53-Year Wait, Clinch Historic NBA Crown

New York Knicks defeated San Antonio Spur in Game 5 94-90 in Texas to clinch their first NBA title in 53 years as they last won the same back in 1973. The Knicks started the finals by winning the first two games of the seven-game series and eventually won the series by 4-1 with their only loss in Game 3 at home, a game which President Donald Trump attended. Brunson turned out to be the architect of Knicks' win as he scored 45 of his team's points in the final score of 94. He averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the series and was named the 'Most Valuable Player' of the Finals. The triumph brought the New York City area its first championship across North America's four major professional sports leagues since the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI success following the 2011 season. It also secured the Knicks' third NBA crown, adding to their titles from 1970 and 1973.

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NBA: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
The New York Knicks celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
The New York Knicks pose for photographers with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
The New York Knicks celebrate after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns carries the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson holds the MVP trophy after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Final: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
The New York Knicks celebrate after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
A New York Knicks fan celebrates after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Final: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives as San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and guard Dylan Harper (2) defend during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Final: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson motions after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after a foul call during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson falls as he pressured by San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) and guard Devin Vassell during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Finals Basketball Series: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives as San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) defends during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Finals Basketball Series: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama shoots as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama knocks the ball away from New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, center, during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to drive on San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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