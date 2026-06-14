Spurs Vs Knicks, 2026 NBA Finals: New York End 53-Year Wait, Clinch Historic NBA Crown
New York Knicks defeated San Antonio Spur in Game 5 94-90 in Texas to clinch their first NBA title in 53 years as they last won the same back in 1973. The Knicks started the finals by winning the first two games of the seven-game series and eventually won the series by 4-1 with their only loss in Game 3 at home, a game which President Donald Trump attended. Brunson turned out to be the architect of Knicks' win as he scored 45 of his team's points in the final score of 94. He averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the series and was named the 'Most Valuable Player' of the Finals. The triumph brought the New York City area its first championship across North America's four major professional sports leagues since the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI success following the 2011 season. It also secured the Knicks' third NBA crown, adding to their titles from 1970 and 1973.
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