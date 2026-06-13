FIFA World Cup 2026 USA Opening Ceremony In Pics: See The Best Photos From Los Angeles Stadium

The FIFA World Cup 2026 concludes its unique multi-nation opening ceremonies with a star-studded third and final act at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) on Saturday, 13 June. This spectacular event serves as the final curtain-raiser before the USMNT takes their highly anticipated opener against Paraguay in Group D. Earlier in the day, Toronto hosted the second opening, bringing a distinctly Canadian flavour with headline performances from homegrown stars Alanis Morissette and Michael Buble, and of course, Nora Fatehi. This celebratory journey, so to say, began at Mexico's legendary Estadio Azteca, where an ensemble cast feat. Shakira and Burna Boy treated a full-house crowd. Now, in its final leg, the 23rd edition of the world's greatest sporting event will see pop icon Katy Perry headline the event in her home state, California. She is expected to be joined by Future, Tyla, Lisa from Blackpink, Rema, and Anitta

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Outlook Sports Desk
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USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Opening Ceremony Future and Tyla AP Photo
Future and Tyla, center, perform during the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Andre Penner
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USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Opening Ceremony Elmo Cookie Sesame Street AP Photo
Puppeteers with characters Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street arrive on the red carpet for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Opening Ceremony Marcelo Balboa AP Photo
Marcelo Balboa arrives on the red carpet for the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea
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USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Opening Ceremony Gustavo Alfaro Arrives AP Photo
Paraguay's head coach Gustavo Alfaro arrives for their FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D match against the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez
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USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Opening Ceremony Fans Arrive AP Photo
Fans arrived for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Andre Penner
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USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Opening Ceremony Future and Tyla Perform AP Photo
Future, left, and Tyla perform during the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Andre Penner
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USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Opening Ceremony Future performs AP Photo
Future performs during the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Opening Ceremony LISA AP Photo
LISA performs during the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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