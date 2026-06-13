FIFA World Cup 2026 USA Opening Ceremony In Pics: See The Best Photos From Los Angeles Stadium
The FIFA World Cup 2026 concludes its unique multi-nation opening ceremonies with a star-studded third and final act at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) on Saturday, 13 June. This spectacular event serves as the final curtain-raiser before the USMNT takes their highly anticipated opener against Paraguay in Group D. Earlier in the day, Toronto hosted the second opening, bringing a distinctly Canadian flavour with headline performances from homegrown stars Alanis Morissette and Michael Buble, and of course, Nora Fatehi. This celebratory journey, so to say, began at Mexico's legendary Estadio Azteca, where an ensemble cast feat. Shakira and Burna Boy treated a full-house crowd. Now, in its final leg, the 23rd edition of the world's greatest sporting event will see pop icon Katy Perry headline the event in her home state, California. She is expected to be joined by Future, Tyla, Lisa from Blackpink, Rema, and Anitta
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