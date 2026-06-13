Main Vaapas Aayunga Box Office Collection Day 1: Imtiaz Ali's Film Off To A Slow Start, Earns Over Rs 1 Crore

Main Vaapas Aayunga hit the theatres on June 12.
The partition drama had a slow start at the box office.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film starred Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.
Main Vaapas Aayunga Box Office Report: Imtiaz Ali's latest release has received love and appreciation from critics and audiences. Even celebrities and filmmakers across the industry have shared their admiration for the film on social media, praising its emotional depth, poetic storytelling and powerful performances. The growing appreciation shows that it has struck a chord with cinephiles across the country.
Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, the period romantic drama is a poignant tale of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.
Despite the positive reviews, Main Vaapas Aayunga received a lukewarm response at the box office.
Main Vaapas Aayunga box office collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Imtiaz Ali's latest offering earned Rs 1.15 crore nett (Rs 1.38 crore gross) across 2,302 shows at 11% occupancy.
Morning shows had the lowest occupancy at 5.92% and picked up during the afternoon and evening shows with 10.77% and 10.85%. Night shows had the highest occupancy rate at 18.23%.
The reviews of Main Vaapas Aayunga are positive. So, the collections are likely to get a boost over the weekend.
It has clashed with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.
An excerpt from Outlook India review on Main Vaapas Aayunga reads: "What ultimately distinguishes Main Vaapas Aaunga from many other films set against the backdrop of Partition is its understanding that history does not simply end when the event itself is over. The consequences continue to echo across generations, shaping identities long after the original trauma has passed.
The film understands that losing a homeland is rarely just a geographical loss. It is an emotional rupture that continues to shape identity long after people have rebuilt their lives elsewhere."
It has been produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.
The film marks Imtiaz and Diljit's reunion after Amar Singh Chamkila (2024).