Imtiaz Ali & Anurag Kashyap Team Up To Present Bobby Beauty Parlour

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Shashwat Dwivedi has helmed the coming-of-age short film that will release on YouTube on August 6.

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Still Photo: IMDB
Summary of this article

  • Bobby Beauty Parlour will be out on YouTube on August 6.

  • The short film is being presented by Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap.

  • Shaswat Dwivedi has directed the short film following two friends.

Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap are uniting to present Bobby Beauty Parlour, a coming-of-age short film premiering during Friendship Week. Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, the film circles two childhood friends, Eelu and Manu, who spend their last hours before separation bickering about everything under the sun. The film stars Adrian Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj, and Preeti.

The film is releasing on Oh Flip Shorts, a YouTube channel curated by Kashyap and fellow indie filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. The channel had previously released the short film Incognito (2022). Bobby Beauty Parlour is dropping on August 6.

The film is produced by Janhavi Asthana, who is also the co-writer and cinematographer, along with Ranjan Singh and Kashyap. Ali and Kashyap have known each other since their student days in Delhi.

“The most spectacular moments of life don’t scream, but remain a part of our character forever,” Ali said. “It is such moments that make ‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’ charming. The film got me remembering my own small hometown, my adolescent decisions and friends that I always carried with me.”

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“About friendship, aspirations and growing up,” Kashyap said. “And the best part is the producer Janhavi is also the co-writer and shot the film. The director Shashwat, is someone that started out with me whose growth has been so much and feels so personal.”

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“‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’ has been an amazing experience for me, especially because of the people involved it in,” Dwivedi said. “I’m glad the film is releasing on YouTube, given I’ve learnt so much of my filmmaking through the platform, it feels good to give something back for a change. It’s also tough to believe that two of my favorite filmmakers are presenting the film, both of whom have had a great impact on my life. I really hope it reaches a wide audience and people start missing their friends after watching it", he added.

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