Imtiaz Ali & Anurag Kashyap Team Up To Present Bobby Beauty Parlour

“‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’ has been an amazing experience for me, especially because of the people involved it in,” Dwivedi said. “I’m glad the film is releasing on YouTube, given I’ve learnt so much of my filmmaking through the platform, it feels good to give something back for a change. It’s also tough to believe that two of my favorite filmmakers are presenting the film, both of whom have had a great impact on my life. I really hope it reaches a wide audience and people start missing their friends after watching it", he added.