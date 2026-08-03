Woody Harrelson To Be Feted At Sarajevo Film Festival

Woody Harrelson will be honoured at the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival.
He is set to receive the honorary Heart of Sarajevo.
Emily Watson presides over the Sarajevo competition jury.
Oscar-nominated U.S. star Woody Harrelson will be bestowed with an award at this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival in recognition of his lifelong contribution to cinema. He’ll be awarded the honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the Bosnian festival, joining fellow 2026 recipients Emily Watson (also president of the Sarajevo jury), Asghar Farhadi, and the recently announced Diego Luna. This award has previously gone to Stellan Skarsgård, Paolo Sorrentino, Meg Ryan, Alexander Payne and Lynne Ramsay
Harrelson has garnered three Oscar nominations, including best actor for The People vs. Larry Flynt and best supporting actor for The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He accrued more critical acclaim for starring in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness.
Jovan Marjanović, director of the festival, said Harrelson is “one of those actors you believe in even in the most improbable roles, while at the same time you can easily imagine him as someone you might spend time with every day.”
He added, “That remarkable ease of performance is, in fact, one of the hardest qualities to achieve on screen, yet he delivers it film after film. His talent, charisma and boldness serve as an inspiration to many future generations.”
In honor of Harrelson, Michael Winterbottom’s 1997 film Welcome to Sarajevo, which premiered at Cannes and was also screened at the third-ever Sarajevo Film Festival later that year, will be screened for audiences. The festival described the film as a “powerful examination of the war in Bosnia in the mid-1990s and the role of journalists in its media coverage.”
He next leads Apple TV’s Brothers alongside Matthew McConaughey, premiering Sept. 23, and stars opposite Kristen Stewart in Quentin Dupieux’s Full Phil, which debuted at Cannes this year. He recently wrapped Netflix’s The Cackling of the Dodos with Sam Rockwell and is producing a documentary on Austin’s iconic Armadillo World Headquarters.
This year's Sarajevo film festival will run Aug. 14 to 21.