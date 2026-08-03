'It's Sick, Disgusting': Huma Qureshi Defends Kiara Advani Over Toxic Song Backlash, Slams Trolls

Huma Qureshi has strongly defended co-star Kiara Advani against online trolling over her intimate scenes with Yash in the song Tabaahi from their upcoming film Toxic.
Addressing the double standards faced by Advani, Qureshi termed the backlash "disgusting" and urged critics to let the film speak for itself.
Toxic will hit the screens on August 26, 2026.
Yash-led Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features five female leads: Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. A teaser titled Ladies & Ladies faced criticism for focusing entirely on the male lead and ignoring the female cast. The new teaser also triggered online backlash as many felt that the women characters were objectified.
Later, Kiara Advani faced severe online trolling for the music video Tabaahi, which also featured Yash. A section of users questioned her role as a married mother. When host Nikhil Taneja raised the issue on the talk show Yuvaa's Be A Man, Yaar!, Huma slammed the double standards and defended Advani.
Huma Qureshi backs Kiara Advani amid Toxic song backlash
Qureshi defending her co-star, said, "It's sick. It's disgusting, absolutely. But I think women in this film, the actresses and the directors, will have the last laugh. There's no point in trying to defend something at all because you can't change people's mindset with words. I would just let the film do the talking."
Kiara Advani Tabaahi controversy
The online hostility quickly spread following the release of the song. Social media users flooded the Instagram account of Kiara's husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, with critical remarks about her professional decisions. This shift transformed simple career criticism into personal attacks on their marriage.
Saqib Saleem, who was also on the show, joined the discussion to condemn the online behaviour. He said, "kaun hai yeh log? (who are these people?) I think the world is a very kind place, but the internet is not."
About Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash's first theatrical release since the KGF franchise.
Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash under Monster Mind Creations, the pan-India film will hit the theatres globally on August 26, 2026.