Lunch Bell Tolls: Karnataka Govt Takes Aim At Junk Food Near Schools

Karnataka plans to restrict the sale of junk food in and around schools and colleges to promote healthier eating habits among students.
The move comes amid growing concerns over childhood obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases associated with ultra-processed foods.
Officials say the initiative aims to encourage healthier food choices while strengthening food safety and nutrition awareness across educational institutions.
As concerns grow over childhood obesity and unhealthy eating habits, Karnataka has moved to restrict the sale of food high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) within a 50-metre radius of schools and colleges. The advisory, issued by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), aims to reduce students' exposure to ultra-processed foods and encourage healthier food choices.
The move follows inspections of food business establishments around 134 schools and colleges across the state in July.
Madhu Bangarappa, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said that such measures are essential to raise awareness among students about junk food. He said that a child’s physical and mental health is a matter directly related to their academic progress.
Why Has Karnataka Issued The Advisory?
Bangarappa said in a post on X that as per medical calculations, a child’s diet must have intake of appropriate amounts of fat, protein and other nutrients. Junk food topples all those calculations.
He said that this was the reason why the government implemented schemes providing nutritious food through midday hot meals, hot milk, and eggs in all government and aided schools.
Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader said, “We have decided that safe, quality, and healthy food should be provided to students studying in schools up to Class 12. Every school canteen must serve only safe and healthy food, and no junk food should be allowed. Outside school premises within a 50-meter radius, all unhealthy foods high in sugar, salt, and fat will be banned.”
What Exactly Has Been Prohibited?
An advisory was issued on July 24 by the FDSA. It stated that foods high in fat, sugar, and salt should not be sold within 50 meters of school and college campuses. It added that healthy eating options should be promoted, and food business operators should strictly adhere to food safety regulations.
The department asked all food outlets near schools to obtain licenses and register under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Schools have been asked to ensure that food which are high on fats, sugars and salts should not be sold on campus and appropriate warning signboards should be prominently displayed at important places.
What Counts As Junk Food?
High fat, sugar and salt foods, which are low in nutritional value, have been prohibited under the advisory. The department asked all the food establishments located near schools to be licensed and registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. It also said that food safety officers will conduct regular inspections around schools and colleges.
Violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards Rules/Regulations, 2011 will result in “issuance of improvement notices, suspension or cancellation of licence, seizure of food products, and judicial proceedings, wherever necessary”, it added.
Why Are Health Experts Hailing The Move?
The advisory has been welcomed by sections of the education sector, but it has also raised questions over how the restrictions will be implemented. Key concerns include the absence of a detailed list defining which foods fall under the high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) category and the practical challenges of enforcing the rules beyond school campuses.
Speaking to The Times of India, D Shashi Kumar, Secretary of the Association of Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS), welcomed the move but questioned whether the government had clearly defined what constitutes junk food.
He also raised concerns about enforcing the restrictions outside school premises, particularly in urban areas where restaurants, malls and other eateries operate close to educational institutions.
What Challenges Could The Advisory Face?
While the advisory outlines broad restrictions on foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS), several aspects of its implementation are yet to be clarified. One of the key questions is which food items will be included in the prohibited category, as schools, vendors and enforcement officials will require clear guidelines for compliance.
Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader told TOI the government would issue a detailed list of prohibited food items.
He said the advisory marked the first phase of efforts to curb lifestyle diseases among children, adding that further guidelines would be released as required.The advisory also places responsibility on school managements to ensure compliance by displaying warning signboards and preventing the sale of HFSS foods on campus.
Food safety officers have been directed to conduct regular inspections of school canteens and nearby food establishments, while violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 can attract penalties of up to Rs 3 lakh.
In addition to restricting unhealthy food, the advisory asks schools to promote balanced meals by combining cereals and proteins rich in micronutrients. It also recommends the use of fortified wheat flour, rice, milk, edible oil and double-fortified salt in line with the Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2018.