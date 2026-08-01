‘What We Can Do as Hanuman to Him’: Pawan Kalyan Praises PM Modi, Says ‘Abuses Brought Tears To My Eyes’

Kangana Ranaut Says Some See Modi As ‘God’

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had earlier criticised the remarks made against the Prime Minister during the agitation. In a video posted on Instagram, she said, “Kids call PM Modi ‘exam buddy’. So many people's feelings are attached to him. Some see him as a leader, some as a friend, some as family, some as god. In the same way, you cannot hurt anyone's feelings. This isn't about being ‘cool’; it's basic civic sense. And, if you don't have that, you need to learn it.”