‘What We Can Do as Hanuman to Him’: Pawan Kalyan Praises PM Modi, Says ‘Abuses Brought Tears To My Eyes’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi against criticism from protesters.
Kalyan said personal attacks on Modi had deeply saddened and disturbed him.
PM Modi has urged society to forgive the young protesters and guide them.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday strongly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi against criticism, saying that “leading a nation is like carrying out Lord Rama's divine mission” and urged supporters to consider how they could serve as “Hanuman” to him.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram on August 1, Kalyan said no other Indian leader could match PM Modi’s leadership.
“When I heard all the criticism directed at him, I wanted to say one thing to Prime Minister that there is no leader in India who can surpass you, nor will there be; leading a nation is like carrying out Lord Rama's divine mission, we should think what we all can do as 'Hanuman' to him,” Kalyan said.
The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed anguish over abusive remarks allegedly directed at Modi during the recent student agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
“Tears rolled down my eyes when I heard the abuses against Narendra Modi,” he said, adding that it was particularly painful to see sections of the younger generation resort to personal attacks against the Prime Minister.
‘Leading Fight Against External Forces’
Without naming any organisation, Kalyan referred to the Jantar Mantar protests and praised Modi for what he described as an uninterrupted commitment to public service. He claimed the Prime Minister had not taken a single day’s leave during his three terms in office.
“PM Modi is leading the fight against external forces and those nations which are against the rise of the nation. He is also fighting the forces within the country. The only support we can give him is to stand by his side,” Kalyan said.
He argued that those working most intensely for the country often face the harshest attacks. Quoting the proverb, “Only a fruit-bearing tree gets pelted with stones,” Kalyan said, “The more we strive, the more criticism we receive.”
Kalyan said he had become accustomed to facing attacks since entering politics but found the personal comments against Modi particularly distressing. He questioned why a leader whom he described as being devoted to national development should be subjected to such language.
Kangana Ranaut Says Some See Modi As ‘God’
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had earlier criticised the remarks made against the Prime Minister during the agitation. In a video posted on Instagram, she said, “Kids call PM Modi ‘exam buddy’. So many people's feelings are attached to him. Some see him as a leader, some as a friend, some as family, some as god. In the same way, you cannot hurt anyone's feelings. This isn't about being ‘cool’; it's basic civic sense. And, if you don't have that, you need to learn it.”
Modi also addressed the controversy in a video message, saying he was hurt that the alleged abuse had extended to his late mother.
“Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle,” he said.
‘Show Them The Right Path’
However, the Prime Minister appealed against punitive action and said the young protesters should instead be forgiven and guided.
Modi said taking them through court proceedings or subjecting them to social harassment would not resolve the issue.
“I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path,” he said.
This came after Noida's Expressway Police Station registered a Zero FIR against a protester after she allegedly used offensive language against the Prime Minister during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post of Union Education Minister on July 25 as a result
This came after Noida’s Expressway Police Station registered a Zero FIR against a protester for allegedly using offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party’s agitation in Delhi. The protest had intensified over alleged NEET irregularities and paper leaks, eventually leading to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation on July 25.