Terror Strikes Jammu And Kashmir Twice In 10 Days; Three Dead

Migrant Workers Shot Dead

In a separate incident on Saturday, terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln in Kilam village, located 16 km from Kulgam town. The deceased were migrant workers from Chhattisgarh who were targeted while working. This was the second terror attack in south Kashmir in the last two weeks despite a high security alert. While authorities initially confirmed only one death, the second critically injured worker later died during treatment. He had been referred to Government Medical College, Anantnag, where he succumbed to his injuries.