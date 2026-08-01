Terror Strikes Jammu And Kashmir Twice In 10 Days; Three Dead

Terrorists launched two separate attacks in Jammu and Kashmir within a ten-day span despite a high security alert in the valley.
Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi of the IR 3rd Battalion was shot dead while on Amarnath Yatra security duty in Anantnag on July 22.
Two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh succumbed to injuries after terrorists opened fire at a brick kiln in Kilam village, Kulgam, on Saturday.
Two separate terror attacks struck Jammu and Kashmir within a 10-day span despite a high security alert. The violence resulted in three deaths, including a police head constable and two non-local migrant workers.
The first attack occurred in Anantnag on July 22, while the second took place in Kulgam district on Saturday. These incidents represent a renewed wave of militant violence in the region renewing focus on the security situation in the valley.
Targeted Killing In Anantnag
Terrorists shot dead Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi at Lal Chowk in Anantnag at approximately 12:30 PM on Wednesday, July 22. Qureshi, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, served in the IR 3rd Battalion. He was deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty when the gunmen targeted him. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Kumar Sinha condemned the incident as a "cowardly terror attack".
Sinha promised swift action against the perpetrators.
"This heinous act will not go unpunished. J&K Police and our security forces are on the ground and will bring those responsible to justice," Sinha said to ANI.
Migrant Workers Shot Dead
In a separate incident on Saturday, terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln in Kilam village, located 16 km from Kulgam town. The deceased were migrant workers from Chhattisgarh who were targeted while working. This was the second terror attack in south Kashmir in the last two weeks despite a high security alert. While authorities initially confirmed only one death, the second critically injured worker later died during treatment. He had been referred to Government Medical College, Anantnag, where he succumbed to his injuries.
These incidents mark the first major terror attacks in the valley since the Pahalgam massacre in April 2025. During that assault, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists singled out and gunned down 26 Hindu tourists in the Baisaran valley. The fresh attacks have ended a period of relative calm in the region. Prior to these events, the last targeted attack on non-local workers occurred in February 2024. In that incident, a terrorist shot dead two labourers from Punjab in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.