FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Defends ABC Action As Network Escalates Free Speech Fight

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr defended ABC licence review citing public interest broadcasting obligations.
ABC alleged retaliation, saying eight licences were targeted over editorial viewpoints.
More than 140,000 public comments were submitted, with over 95% backing ABC.
The dispute between the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and ABC has escalated after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr defended the agency's recent actions against the broadcaster, while ABC accused the commission of targeting the network over its editorial content. The disagreement centres on the FCC's early review of eight ABC broadcast licences, which the network argues threatens press freedom and violates First Amendment protections.
Brendan Carr says broadcasters must serve the public interest
Speaking in an interview with Fox Business Network, Carr said broadcasters receive valuable access to public airwaves in return for meeting certain obligations.
"They struck a deal with the American people. You broadcasters get subsidised access, free access to a valuable public resource, the airwaves, worth billions of dollars. In exchange, you have to operate in the public interest," it was said by Carr.
He further added, "Look, as a country, we should have a trusted, respected news media, and we're not there. So I hope more broadcasters return to their public interest obligations."
"There is no question why the Commission is singling out these eight stations. Each is owned by ABC, and the Administration has openly and repeatedly called for the revocation of ABC's licences, because it dislikes the content and viewpoints expressed on ABC network programs," the network said in its filing.
ABC further argued that, "The retaliation against ABC is a signal to every media company in the country. Accommodate the Administration's view of what news coverage should look like or pay the price."
The latest clash follows an FCC review launched in April, which also coincided with criticism surrounding The View and comments made by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Carr additionally argued that serving the public interest means broadcasters "can't run news distortions, broadcast hoax" or engage in what he described as "this invidious form of DEI discrimination."
ABC also pointed to more than 140,000 public comments submitted during the licence review process, stating that over 95% supported the broadcaster's position. The network further noted that the FCC had not required broadcasters to renew licences ahead of schedule for more than 50 years, calling the move unprecedented.