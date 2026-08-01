Second Case Of Seetharam OTT Release: Telugu Version Of Vijay Raghavendra's Thriller Arrives

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Vijay Raghavendra-led suspense thriller, which previously streamed in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, is now available for Telugu audiences, bringing its psychological murder mystery to a wider viewership.

Second Case Of Seetharam
Second Case Of Seetharam OTT Release Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Second Case of Seetharam Telugu version is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

  • Vijay Raghavendra returns as Inspector Seetharam in a psychological murder investigation sequel.

  • The Kannada suspense thriller explores crime, trauma and complex human psychology beyond conventional mysteries.

Second Case of Seetharam has expanded its digital footprint with the arrival of its Telugu-dubbed version. Starring Vijay Raghavendra in the lead, the Kannada suspense thriller has already been made available in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The latest release now gives Telugu audiences a chance to experience the psychological crime drama that earned positive reviews following its earlier OTT debut.

Where to watch Second Case of Seetharam's Telugu version

According to 123Telugu, the Telugu version of Second Case of Seetharam is now streaming on Prime Video. The film was written, directed and co-produced by Devi Prasad Shetty alongside Sathvik Hebbar and serves as the sequel to the 2021 Kannada film Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18.

The sequel reunites viewers with Inspector Seetharam, played by Vijay Raghavendra, as he takes on another complex investigation that tests both his instincts and his understanding of the human mind.

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What is Second Case of Seetharam about?

The story opens with a string of brutal murders that initially appear to be the work of a psychopathic serial killer. As forensic findings begin to emerge, Inspector Seetharam realises the investigation demands far more than conventional police work. What starts as a hunt for a murderer gradually unfolds into a layered psychological mystery where motives become as important as evidence.

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Unlike a conventional crime thriller, the film also explores the emotional impact of violence on investigators, victims and those connected to the case, giving equal importance to every perspective. Apart from Vijay Raghavendra, the film also stars Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Sagar Puranik and Usha Bhandary in pivotal roles.

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The Telugu version officially began streaming on Prime Video on August 1, extending the film's reach to a broader South Indian audience.

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