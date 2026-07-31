Jamuna Rani Dies At 88: Legendary Playback Singer's Timeless Songs Live On Forever

Jamuna Rani, was one of the defining voices of South Indian cinema's golden era, has died at the age of 88 in Bengaluru. The veteran playback singer, whose career stretched across more than three decades, became a familiar voice in Tamil, Telugu and Sinhalese films through thousands of recordings. Celebrated for her expressive singing, folk-inspired style and remarkable versatility, Jamuna Rani remained one of the most distinctive playback artists of the 1950s and 1960s, with many of her songs continuing to find new listeners decades later.