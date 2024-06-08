Renowned media baron Ramoji Rao has passed away. The media personality and the chairman of the Ramoji Group breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Rao was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 after he had complained of respiratory problems. As confirmed by Eenadu, he died at 4:50 AM on Saturday. Following his death, his body was brought to his residence at the Ramoji Film City. The media baron revolutionized the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and the ETV group of channels. He was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan.
The news of his death has sent shockwaves in the media industry. Reacting to the news of his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences. He wrote, “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.”
Superstar Rajinikanth also paid his tribute on social media. He wrote, “I am deeply saddened on hearing the demise of my mentor and well-wisher Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. The man who created history in Journalism and cinema and was a great kingmaker in Politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace.”
SS Rajamouli demanded Bharat Ratna for his contributions. He wrote, “ONE man with his 50 years of resilience, hard work and innovation provided employment, livelihood and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao Garu is by conferring him with 'BHARAT RATNA'.”
Rao, who is survived by his wife and son, will have his last rites conducted with state honours, as decided by the Telangana government. He was 87. May his soul rest in peace.