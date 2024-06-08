South Cinema

Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron

Renowned media baron Ramoji Rao has passed away. He was 87.

X
Ramoji Rao Photo: X
info_icon

Renowned media baron Ramoji Rao has passed away. The media personality and the chairman of the Ramoji Group breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Rao was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 after he had complained of respiratory problems. As confirmed by Eenadu, he died at 4:50 AM on Saturday. Following his death, his body was brought to his residence at the Ramoji Film City. The media baron revolutionized the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and the ETV group of channels. He was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves in the media industry. Reacting to the news of his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences. He wrote, “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.”

Superstar Rajinikanth also paid his tribute on social media. He wrote, “I am deeply saddened on hearing the demise of my mentor and well-wisher Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. The man who created history in Journalism and cinema and was a great kingmaker in Politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace.”

SS Rajamouli demanded Bharat Ratna for his contributions. He wrote, “ONE man with his 50 years of resilience, hard work and innovation provided employment, livelihood and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao Garu is by conferring him with 'BHARAT RATNA'.”

Rao, who is survived by his wife and son, will have his last rites conducted with state honours, as decided by the Telangana government. He was 87. May his soul rest in peace.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bill To Raise Legal Marriage Age For Women Lapses As 17th Lok Sabha Dissolves
  2. AI Express Flight Diverted To Kochi Due To Bad Weather At Calicut Airport
  3. NEET Controversy 2024 Explained: NTA Addresses Concerns
  4. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress' CWC To Chalk Out Future Strategy | Details Inside
  5. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
Entertainment News
  1. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  2. Bianca Censori's Friend Claims Kanye West Treats Her Like 'A Dramatic Installation': Report
  3. Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion' Has Left Netizens In Shock - Check Pics Inside
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Gears Up To Battle It Out As Ashwatthama In The New Poster Of 'Kalki 2898 AD'
  5. Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024: 19 Winners Honoured And Two Special Honourees Inducted – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Saurabh Netravalkar: How The Indian-Origin Coder Helped USA Beat Pakistan At T20 World Cup
  2. Snubbed Shreyas Iyer Seeks Solace, Says 'Bat Is Always Going To Be In My Hand'
  3. CAN Vs IRE, T20 WC: ‘New York Pitch Got Slower In Second Half’ Says Saad Bin Zafar
  4. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Withstand Batting Collapse, Win Cliffhanger By 2 Wickets
  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
World News
  1. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  2. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  3. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  4. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  5. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9