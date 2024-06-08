The news of his death has sent shockwaves in the media industry. Reacting to the news of his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences. He wrote, “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.”