Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mammootty's Comedy-Investigative Thriller

Mammootty starrer Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is finally releasing on OTT.
The film marks the Malayalam directorial debut of Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Here's when and where to watch Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse on OTT.
Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse OTT release update: Malayalam superstar Mammootty starrer Malayalam film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is finally making its digital debut almost a year after its theatrical release. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the comedy-investigative thriller marks the first collaboration of Menon and Mammootty. Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it online. Check out Dominic and the Ladies' Purse's OTT release date here.
When and where to watch Dominic and the Ladies' Purse on OTT
The most-awaited movie will premiere on December 19 on Zee5. The streamer announced it with a new poster.
Produced by Mammootty Kampany, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse also stars Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, and Viji Venkatesh in significant roles. It was released worldwide on January 23.