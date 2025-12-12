Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mammootty's Comedy-Investigative Thriller

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse OTT release update: Malayalam superstar Mammootty starrer Malayalam film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is finally making its digital debut almost a year after its theatrical release. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the comedy-investigative thriller marks the first collaboration of Menon and Mammootty. Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it online. Check out Dominic and the Ladies' Purse's OTT release date here.