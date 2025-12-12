Aaromaley OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kishen Das And Sivathmika Rajasekhar Starrer Rom-Com

When and where to watch Aaromaley on OTT

The rom-com is streaming on JioHotstar from today. Recently, the streamer announced that the film will be available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The OTT platform shared a poster and captioned it, "Fall in love. Laugh out Loud.. #Aaromaley from Nov 12 #Aaromaley streaming from Dec 12 only on #JioHotstar"