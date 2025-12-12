Aaromaley OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kishen Das And Sivathmika Rajasekhar Starrer Rom-Com

Kishen Das and Sivathmika Rajasekhar's Aaromaley is currently streaming online.
The rom-com hit the theatres on November 7.
Here's where you can watch the Tamil drama on OTT.
Aaromaley OTT release: Kishen Das and Sivathmika Rajasekhar starrer Tamil romantic drama Aaromaley, which hit the theatres on November 7, 2025, has made its digital debut. It is available to watch in five languages. Directed by Sarang Thiyaku, the film also stars Harshad Khan, Mega Akash, VTV Ganesh, and Namrita MV, among others, in significant roles.
When and where to watch Aaromaley on OTT
The rom-com is streaming on JioHotstar from today. Recently, the streamer announced that the film will be available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The OTT platform shared a poster and captioned it, "Fall in love. Laugh out Loud.. #Aaromaley from Nov 12 #Aaromaley streaming from Dec 12 only on #JioHotstar"
Kishen Das Aaromaley a "very very special film" on one of his Instagram posts. He said it will surely entertain everyone.
Kishen was last seen in this year's thriller Tharunam, directed by Arvindh Srinivasan. Next up for him is Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai.
The music of the film has been composed by Siddhu Kumar, with lyrics of the songs by Mohan Rajan, Vishnu Edavan, Vignesh Ramakrishna, and MUVI. Gowtham Rajendran handled the photography, Praveen Antony served as the editor and script supervisor, while Om Prakash was the stunt director.
Aaromaley has been produced by S Vinod Kumar and Mini Studio LLP, and Aditi Ravindranath served as the creative producer, and Ram Kumar Arumugam, the executive producer. Mini Studios LLP has backed the film.