Aaromaley OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kishen Das And Sivathmika Rajasekhar Starrer Rom-Com

Aaromaley OTT release: Kishen Das and Sivathmika Rajasekhar's film is currently streaming online.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aaromaley OTT release
Aaromaley OTT release date Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kishen Das and Sivathmika Rajasekhar's Aaromaley is currently streaming online.

  • The rom-com hit the theatres on November 7.

  • Here's where you can watch the Tamil drama on OTT.

Aaromaley OTT release: Kishen Das and Sivathmika Rajasekhar starrer Tamil romantic drama Aaromaley, which hit the theatres on November 7, 2025, has made its digital debut. It is available to watch in five languages. Directed by Sarang Thiyaku, the film also stars Harshad Khan, Mega Akash, VTV Ganesh, and Namrita MV, among others, in significant roles.

Dominic And The Ladies Purse OTT release date out - YouTube
Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mammootty's Comedy-Investigative Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

When and where to watch Aaromaley on OTT

The rom-com is streaming on JioHotstar from today. Recently, the streamer announced that the film will be available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The OTT platform shared a poster and captioned it, "Fall in love. Laugh out Loud.. #Aaromaley from Nov 12 #Aaromaley streaming from Dec 12 only on #JioHotstar"

Kishen Das Aaromaley a "very very special film" on one of his Instagram posts. He said it will surely entertain everyone.

Kishen was last seen in this year's thriller Tharunam, directed by Arvindh Srinivasan. Next up for him is Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai.

Related Content
Related Content
Nayanam OTT release date, trailer - Zee5
Nayanam On OTT: When And Where To Watch The Telugu Psychological Series; Watch Trailer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The music of the film has been composed by Siddhu Kumar, with lyrics of the songs by Mohan Rajan, Vishnu Edavan, Vignesh Ramakrishna, and MUVI. Gowtham Rajendran handled the photography, Praveen Antony served as the editor and script supervisor, while Om Prakash was the stunt director.

Aaromaley has been produced by S Vinod Kumar and Mini Studio LLP,  and Aditi Ravindranath served as the creative producer, and Ram Kumar Arumugam, the executive producer. Mini Studios LLP has backed the film.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: IND Colts' Bowlers On Top | UAE U19 136-6 (35)

  2. Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Kushagra-Roy Keep JHK In Chase | JHK 201/4 (16)

  3. India Vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill's Form 'Is A Real Cause Of Concern' - Irfan Pathan

  4. IND vs SA, 2nd T20I : Five Reasons Why India Stumbled Against Proteas In Mullanpur

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

  2. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  3. Of 106 Crore Collected By Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Only 75,000 Reached Farmers

  4. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  5. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  2. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  3. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  4. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  5. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Mexico Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods, Auto Exports Worth $1 Billion Hit

  2. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  3. Pakistan: Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Sentenced to 14 Years by Military Court

  4. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  5. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

Latest Stories

  1. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  2. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  3. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal

  4. At Least Nine Dead, 23 Injured As Bus Overturns On Alluri Sitaramarajud Ghat Road

  5. India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: IND Colts' Bowlers On Top | UAE U19 136-6 (35)

  6. Vaa Vaathiyaar Postponed: Madras High Court Halts Release Of Karthi And Krithi Shetty's Film, Here's Why

  7. India Vs UAE Toss Update, Under-19 Asia Cup: IND Colts Batting First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs

  8. Andhra Vs Madhya Pradesh Highlights, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: MP Win Group A Opener By Four Wickets