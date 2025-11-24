Pet Detective OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anupama Parameswaran And Sharafudheen's Action-Comedy

Sharafudheen and Anupama Parameswaran starrer The Pet Detective will release on OTT this week.

Pet Detective OTT
Pet Detective OTT release date out Photo: Zee5
  • Sharafudheen and Anupama Parameswaran starrer The Pet Detective will release on OTT this week.

  • The film follows a small-time detective who is in search of a missing pet, but it soon spirals into a case involving smugglers, kidnappers, and an international racket.

  • Here's when and where you can watch the action-comedy online.

Sharafudheen and Anupama Parameswaran starrer The Pet Detective, the high-energy action-comedy, will start streaming on OTT soon. Directed by Praneesh Vijayan, it also stars Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan, and Joemon Jyothir in significant roles. Here's when and where to watch The Pet Detective on OTT.

When and where to watch The Pet Detective online

The Malayalam comedy drama will premiere on Zee5 on November 28.

As per Zee5, the film follows "Tony Jose Alula (Sharafudheen), an underachieving but determined detective who takes on a simple missing-pet case to prove himself. What begins as a routine assignment quickly spirals into a chaotic chain of events involving international smugglers, kidnappers, a missing child, a Mexican mafia don, exotic fish, and a competitive police inspector vying for the same girl."

From the trailer, we get a hint that the film will be a blend of humour, chaos, and coincidences and will be a perfect family entertainer.

Sharafudheen, who has also produced the action-comedy apart from acting, said that The Pet Detective is "very special" to him, "not just as an actor, but because it marks my debut as a producer."

"We wanted to make a film that audiences can simply laugh with, without overthinking. It’s chaotic, colourful and full of heart. I’m thrilled that viewers across can now enjoy it on Malayalam ZEE5," he added.

Published At:
