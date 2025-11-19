Regai Trailer: Bala Hasan's Tamil Series Promises To Be An Unsettling Thriller

Regai plot

As per Zee5, the synopsis of the series reads: "At the heart of Regai lies a chilling question: How do you solve a crime when the victims have already been declared dead? What begins as a routine chase by S.I. Vetri (Bala Hasan) and constable Santhiya (Pavitra Janani) spirals into a disturbing investigation. An ice-cart vendor dies accidentally while fleeing, only for Vetri to discover a severed hand hidden among melting ice. As Vetri follows the trail, he is pulled into a maze of medical trials and a sinister network where every answer opens a darker door, every survivor is more dangerous than the last, and the line between hunter and hunted collapses without warning."