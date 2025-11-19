Regai Trailer: Bala Hasan's Tamil Series Promises To Be An Unsettling Thriller

Regai was originally conceptualised by Tamil crime novelist Rajesh Kumar.
Zee5 on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of its original Tamil series Regai (Fingerprint), a gripping seven-episode crime thriller. Originally conceptualised by Tamil crime novelist Rajesh Kumar, the series is written and directed by Dhinakaran M, who brings a fresh intensity and psychological depth to the narrative.
The series stars Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani, Pobalam Pragathesh, Vinothini Vaidyanathan, Sriram M, Anjali Rao and Indrajith E. It will premiere on Zee5 on November 28.
Regai plot
As per Zee5, the synopsis of the series reads: "At the heart of Regai lies a chilling question: How do you solve a crime when the victims have already been declared dead? What begins as a routine chase by S.I. Vetri (Bala Hasan) and constable Santhiya (Pavitra Janani) spirals into a disturbing investigation. An ice-cart vendor dies accidentally while fleeing, only for Vetri to discover a severed hand hidden among melting ice. As Vetri follows the trail, he is pulled into a maze of medical trials and a sinister network where every answer opens a darker door, every survivor is more dangerous than the last, and the line between hunter and hunted collapses without warning."
Rajesh Kumar shared, “Every crime story begins in the human mind before it reaches the page. What interested me in Regai is how it takes a simple idea and follows it into the darker corners of our society. When a new creator interprets something from my world and finds fresh fear in it, that tells me the genre is still alive.”
Dhinakaran said, “The series is about the quiet violence that happens out of sight, the kind that never makes it to a police report but destroys lives all the same. I wanted the audience to feel that discomfort, that uncertainty of not knowing whom to trust. This world may have begun with an idea from Rajesh Kumar sir, but the shadows in it are deeply personal to me.”