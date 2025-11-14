Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

The trailer of Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in pivotal roles, has been unveiled
It promises to be a hard-hitting thriller, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose
It will arrive in theatres on November 27
The trailer of Mammootty’s next Kalamkaval is here.
Directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, the mystery thriller also stars Vinayakan in key role. It has been produced by Mammootty Kompany, and set to hit the screens worldwide on November 27.
Kalamkaval trailer
The almost two-minute trailer of Kalamkaval opens with an SJ Ethan's quote: “The venom beneath can’t be suppressed forever.” Then we see the recreation of TV show Vallathoru Katha, hosted by investigative journalist Babu Ramachandran. The host recalls a fight between two young men in the border town of Kottayikkonam, lying between Thiruvananthapuram and Tamil Nadu. Soon, the fight turns into a communal riot between two local communities.
Vinayakan plays a police officer who is investigating the case. Nothing much about the plot is revealed in the trailer, but it promises to be have a gripping narrative.
Towards the end of the trailer, we get a glimpse of Mammootty's character. His face is hidden in the shadows and as he smokes, he asks, “Do you know what gives the greatest pleasure when you kill it?”, which suggests that he will play a dark role in Kalamkaval.
Watch the trailer here.
The film also stars Jibin Gopinath and Rajisha Vijayan, in significant roles. Earlier, there were reports that Kalamkaval is based on the life and crimes of serial killer “Cyanide Mohan,” who was convicted of murdering 20 women between 2003-2009. But nothing has been confirmed yet by the film's team.
Faisal Ali has done the cinematographer, while Praveen Prabhakar has taken care of the editing. Music has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed.