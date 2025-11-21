Stephen: When And Where To Watch Gomathi Shankar’s Tamil Psychological Thriller On OTT

Netflix announced the upcoming Tamil psychological thriller Stephen.
It is directed and written by filmmaker Mithun Balaji, and is headlined by Gomathi Shankar.
It will start streaming on December 5.
Netflix’s upcoming Tamil psychological thriller Stephen was announced on Thursday. Directed and written by filmmaker Mithun Balaji, the film is headlined by Gomathi Shankar, who has also co-written the film. It also stars Michael Thangadurai and Smruthi Venkat in key roles. It has been produced by Jayakumar and Mohan under the banner JM Production House.
Stephen explores malicious motives, murder, and unsolved trauma through twists and tension. It will be directly released on OTT next month.
When and where to watch Tamil thriller Stephen online
Sharing the poster of the film, the streamer wrote on its Instagram handle, "If we have a serial killer on our hands, namma keka vendiya kelvi yaaru nu ah illa yen nu ah? Watch Stephen, out 5 December in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix! (sic)."
While talking about his directorial debut, Mithun shared, “Stephen is about a calm, calculated serial killer, who carries secrets which are unsettlingly personal. Gomathi Shankar plays the title role with a quiet intensity, making the character feel both reel and real. As a first-time filmmaker, this film means a lot to me. We tried to approach the subject with utmost care and honesty."
Stephen plot
Stephen revolves around the story of a psychiatrist investigating a self-proclaimed serial killer who claims to have killed nine girls. As the psychiatrist deep dives into the man's psyche, he doubts the offender and starts questioning the authenticity of his claims.
Stephen will premiere on Netflix on December 5, 2025.