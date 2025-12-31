Veteran South Korean Actor Ahn Sung-ki Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest; Condition Critical

South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki collapsed while having his meal and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ahn Sung Ki
Ahn Sung Ki hospitalised Photo: IMDb
Summary
Summary of this article

  South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki has been hospitalised after suffering from cardiac arrest at his home.

  According to multiple Korean media outlets, the incident happened around 4 pm on December 30.

  The actor collapsed while having his meal and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki has been hospitalised after suffering from cardiac arrest at his residence in Seoul on Tuesday (December 30). As per reports, he collapsed at his home on Tuesday afternoon while having his meal and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to The Chosun Daily, Sung-ki's agency, Artist Company, stated, “This is not a situation where we can mention any improvement,” adding, “We kindly request that speculative reporting be refrained from to allow us to focus on treatment.”

This comes after a media outlet today reported, “Ahn Sung-ki has passed the most dangerous situation. His heart has started beating again, but he has yet to regain consciousness and is undergoing treatment while wearing an oxygen respirator.”

The 73-year-old actor was taken to the hospital emergency room in a state of cardiac arrest around 4 pm. He received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and is in a critical condition.

Ahn was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2019 and was cancer-free the following year after treatment. But during the follow-ups, the cancer relapsed, and he started focusing on treatment.

Born on January 1, 1952, Ahn is the son of a veteran filmmaker and producer. He worked as a child actor, making his debut at the age of five with director Kim Ki-young in Twilight Train (1957). In his illustrious career spanning over six decades, he has appeared in over 130 films, including The Housemaid, Two Cops, The Romantic President, Silmido, Hanbando, Radio Star, May 18, To the Starry Island, The Eternal Empire, Deep Blue Night, The Divine Weapon, The Fair Love and Unbowed, among others.

