Veteran South Korean Actor Ahn Sung-ki Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest; Condition Critical

Born on January 1, 1952, Ahn is the son of a veteran filmmaker and producer. He worked as a child actor, making his debut at the age of five with director Kim Ki-young in Twilight Train (1957). In his illustrious career spanning over six decades, he has appeared in over 130 films, including The Housemaid, Two Cops, The Romantic President, Silmido, Hanbando, Radio Star, May 18, To the Starry Island, The Eternal Empire, Deep Blue Night, The Divine Weapon, The Fair Love and Unbowed, among others.