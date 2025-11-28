Aaryan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal Starrer Crime Thriller

Aaryan OTT release: Vishnu Vishal starrer crime thriller is currently streaming on OTT.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aaryan OTT Release
Vishnu Vishal's Aaryan OTT release
info_icon

  • Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal, released in theatres on October 31, 2025.

  • Nearly a month later, the crime thriller has made its OTT debut.

  • Here's when and where to watch Aaryan online.

Aaryan OTT Release Date: Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal starrer crime thriller hit the screens on October 21 in Tamil and Telugu. Directed by debutant Praveen K, it opened to poor reviews and was a box office failure. Nearly a month later of its theatrical release, Aaryan has made its digital debut. If you missed the movie in theatres, you can now watch it online in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

When and where to watch Aaryan on OTT

Aaryan has started streaming on Netflix on November 28. The streamer sharing a poster featuring Vishnu Vishal wrote, "Is the perfect crime possible? Or does it exist only as a writer’s fantasy? 😮
Watch Aaryan now on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (sic)."

About Aaryan

Vishnu Vishal stars as a cop who is in search of a serial killer who tells the name of the victim exactly one hour before the crime is about to happen.

The film also starred Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, and Selvaraghavan in key roles.

Aaryan box office

Aaryan reportedly had a box office run of approximately Rs 6.82 crore net worldwide and Rs 8 gross worldwide.

Published At:
