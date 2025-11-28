Aaryan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal Starrer Crime Thriller

Aaryan OTT Release Date: Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal starrer crime thriller hit the screens on October 21 in Tamil and Telugu. Directed by debutant Praveen K, it opened to poor reviews and was a box office failure. Nearly a month later of its theatrical release, Aaryan has made its digital debut. If you missed the movie in theatres, you can now watch it online in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.