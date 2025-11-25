Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

Mass Jathara OTT release update: Telugu film Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Naveen Chandra, hit the theatres on November 1 after paid previews on October 31. Despite the buzz, Ravi Teja's 75th film tanked at the box office. It was his fifth consecutive flop after Ravanasura (2023), Tiger Nageswara Rao (2023), Eagle (2024), and Mr. Bachchan (2024). The action entertainer is set to make its digital debut in less than a month of its theatrical release. Here's when and where Mass Jathara is releasing on OTT.