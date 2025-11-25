Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara will release on OTT this week
The action entertainer also starred Sreeleela and Naveen Chandra in key roles.
Here's when and where to watch Mass Jathara online
Mass Jathara OTT release update: Telugu film Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Naveen Chandra, hit the theatres on November 1 after paid previews on October 31. Despite the buzz, Ravi Teja's 75th film tanked at the box office. It was his fifth consecutive flop after Ravanasura (2023), Tiger Nageswara Rao (2023), Eagle (2024), and Mr. Bachchan (2024). The action entertainer is set to make its digital debut in less than a month of its theatrical release. Here's when and where Mass Jathara is releasing on OTT.
When and where to watch Mass Jathara online
Mass Jathara will release on Netflix on November 28. The streamer made the announcement today. Sharing a poster of the film on social media, the OTT giant wrote, "Our Mass Maharaja is here to bring the jathara home! 🔥
Watch Mass Jathara on Netflix out, 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam."