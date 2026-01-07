Akhanda 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Action-Adventure

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Telugu-drama Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, will make its digital debut in less than a month. The film was released in theatres on December 12, 2025, after multiple delays. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the action-adventure film will be available to stream on a major OTT platform this week. Here's when and where you can watch Akhanda 2 on OTT.