Akhanda 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Action-Adventure

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Telugu-drama Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, will make its digital debut in less than a month. The film was released in theatres on December 12, 2025, after multiple delays. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the action-adventure film will be available to stream on a major OTT platform this week. Here's when and where you can watch Akhanda 2 on OTT.
When and where to watch Akhanda 2 online?
Sharing a new poster, Netflix shared the OTT release date of Akhanda 2. "Why fear, when the legend Balayya is here 😎🔥Watch Akhanda 2 on Netflix, out 9 January in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam," the streamer wrote.
Akhanda 2 plot
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam revolves around India's rivalry with a neighbouring country, planning to destroy our nation with a biowarfare attack during the Maha Kumbh Mela.
As the DRDO works on creating an antidote to abate the threat, Janani, the 16-year-old scientist daughter of Murali Krishna, is responsible for creating the vaccine.
Threat looms when Janani develops the vaccine and she becomes the main target of the enemy nation. This makes Akhanda, the powerful Aghori warrior, return as the protector, who, alongside his twin brother Murali and Janani. Together, they fight to save Sanatan Dharma and the country from the biological warfare.
The film also starred Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra and Kabir Duhan Singh in significant roles.
Akhanda 2 box office
Reportedly, made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore, the film ended its box office run with an estimated Rs 94.15 crore net in India and approximately Rs 123.5 crore globally.