Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Chiranjeevi's Family Entertainer

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is set for a digital premiere this February.
Headlined by Chiranjeevi, it has emerged as one of the successful Telugu films of 2026.
Here's when and where to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on OTT.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release update: After a successful theatrical run, the Chiranjeevi-led Telugu blockbuster will make its digital debut soon. Also starring Nayanthara and Venkatesh Daggubati, the family entertainer is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is a perfect family drama blending action, comedy, and emotion. Here are the details of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's OTT release.
When and where to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT
Those who missed Mana Shankara Vara Prasad in theatres can now watch it on OTT this February. It will premiere on Zee5 on February 11.
About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
The film follows a national security officer’s (Chiranjeevi) journey to protect his estranged family while navigating love, responsibility, and redemption. It opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics.
What the cast said about the digital premiere
On the OTT release of the film, megastar Chiranjeevi said, "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a film that celebrates family, relationships and resilience, all wrapped in entertainment." He is overwhelmed with the love audiences have shown in theatres and is happy that the OTT release will help the film reach a larger audience.
Nayanthara said the film has a "beautiful emotional core along with humour and action, and that balance is what makes it special."
Anil Ravipudi added that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was "designed as a complete family entertainer, something rooted in emotions, laughter and thrilling moments", and he believes the story will connect even more strongly on OTT.
Venkatesh said he loves how the film "blends large-scale entertainment with heartfelt relationships." He is glad the film will now reach audiences worldwide through OTT in multiple languages.