Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Worldwide

According to makers, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 8 Photo: X
  • Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all-time highest grosser for megastar Chiranjeevi.

  • It has crossed the Rs 300 mark worldwide.

  • The Telugu entertainer has overshadowed other Sankranthi releases including Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Naveen Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection: Chiranjeevi's latest release is a Sankranthi hit. It has overshadowed other Telugu releases, including Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Naveen Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju. The film marks megastar Chiranjeevi's grand return to the big screen after his box office disaster Bhola Shankar (2023). The first week collection of MSVPG was Rs 157.75 crore net in India and crossed Rs 200 crore gross worldwide. According to makers, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Chiranjeevi's film collected Rs 8 crore on its second Monday (Day 8). It saw a decline of 54.67% from the Day 7 collection of Rs 17.65 crore. The total collection of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu stands at Rs 165.9 crore nett in India. The worldwide collection is Rs 233.25 crore, as per the same report.

However, makers have claimed that the worldwide gross collection of the film is over Rs 300 crore already. This makes the Telugu entertainer the first Indian film to achieve the milestone in 2026.

It had an overall 28.53% Telugu occupancy on Monday, with 20.17% occupancy rate during the morning shows, and increased to 26.38% during the afternoon and saw further rise of 36.67% in the evening. The occupancy rate saw a slight decline during of 30.90% during the night shows.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Nayanthara in key roles. It hit the screens on January 12, 2026.

