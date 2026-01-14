Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi's Film Crosses Rs 120 Mark Worldwide

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 32.25 crore on the day of its release. The special previews collection was Rs 9.35 crore. It failed to attract audiences on its second day, resulting in a steep decline in box office collections. The film collected an estimated Rs 19.50 crore on Day 2. Nevertheless, despite the drop, the film has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India, accumulating Rs 61.10 crore.