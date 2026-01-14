Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi's Film Crosses Rs 120 Mark Worldwide

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection: Worldwide, the family entertainer earned over Rs 60 crore in India.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 2
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu crosses Rs 120 mark worldwide Photo: X
  • Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu crossed the Rs 60 mark in two days.

  • Worldwide, the family entertainer earned over Rs 120 crore.

  • Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati and Nayanthara in key roles.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, hit the screens on Monday (January 12), which is the biggest Makar Sankranthi 2026 release following Prabhas' The Raja Saab. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Nayanthara in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews, but had a thunderous start. However, the collections witnessed a huge drop on the second day of its release.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection Day 1
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 32.25 crore on the day of its release. The special previews collection was Rs 9.35 crore. It failed to attract audiences on its second day, resulting in a steep decline in box office collections. The film collected an estimated Rs 19.50 crore on Day 2. Nevertheless, despite the drop, the film has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India, accumulating Rs 61.10 crore.

Worldwide, it has reportedly crossed the Rs 120 crore mark.

It had an overall 54.85% Telugu occupancy on Tuesday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 32.61% and increased during the afternoon shows with 53.60% footfall. The occupancy further increased to 65.14% in the evening, and night shows witnessed the highest occupancy rate of 68.03%.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will go head-to-head with The Raja Saab, which has already amassed Rs 119.48 crore net in India. 

Chiranjeevi's last film, Bholaa Shankar, also co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh, didn't perform well at the box office. It reportedly earned around Rs 42-47.50 crore globally during its theatrical run. We hope Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will perform well in the upcoming days.

Chiranjeevi returns to the big screen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X Review: Chiranjeevi's Film Opens To Mixed Reactions

BY Aishani Biswas

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu also starred Catherine Tresa and Sharat Saxena in significant roles.

Published At:
