Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Makar Sankranthi 2026 release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, arrived in cinemas on Monday (January 12). Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Nayanthara in key roles. Despite mixed reviews, the film had a strong opening at the box office. It earned nearly Rs 30 crore on its first day. With special previews on Sunday, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's collections crossed the Rs 30 crore mark.