Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned nearly Rs 30 crore on Day 1.
With special previews, the action-comedy has crossed the Rs 35 crore mark.
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati and Nayanthara in key roles.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Makar Sankranthi 2026 release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, arrived in cinemas on Monday (January 12). Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Nayanthara in key roles. Despite mixed reviews, the film had a strong opening at the box office. It earned nearly Rs 30 crore on its first day. With special previews on Sunday, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's collections crossed the Rs 30 crore mark.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, the Chiranjeevi-starrer earned an estimated Rs 28.50 crore on the day of its release. The special previews collection is Rs 8.60 crore, taking the total collection of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to Rs 37.10 crore.
It had an overall 64.66% Telugu occupancy on Monday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 48.74% and increased during the afternoon shows with 59.82% footfall. The occupancy further increased to 71.20% and night shows recorded the highest occupancy rate of 78.87%.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's worldwide collection reportedly stands at Rs 44.25 crore.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu marks Chiranjeevi's return to the screen after Bhola Shankar (2023). MSVPG has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While Chiranjeevi has been praised for his performance, the film has received criticism for its weak writing.
Let's wait and watch if Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu manages to stay afloat in the upcoming days.