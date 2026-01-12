The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas Starrer Sees A Huge Drop, But Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Prabhas-starrer highly anticipated film, The Raja Saab, was released in theatres on Friday (January 9) and started its box office journey with Rs 53.75 crore. With paid premieres held on Thursday evening, the film raked in Rs 62.9 crore net in India. Handicapped by poor reviews, on Saturday (Day 2), the collections saw a significant drop of 51.63% from Day 1. Day 3 witnessed a further dip of 26.54%. However, the horror comedy has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.