The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas Starrer Sees A Huge Drop, But Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

The Hindi version of The Raja Saab has earned Rs 15.75 crore in three days.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Raja Saab box office collection day 3
The Raja Saab earns over Rs 100 crore Photo: X
  The Raja Saab witnessed a huge dip in its collections on Day 3.

  Prabhas-starrer has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend.

  The Hindi version of The Raja Saab has earned Rs 15.75 crore in three days.

Prabhas-starrer highly anticipated film, The Raja Saab, was released in theatres on Friday (January 9) and started its box office journey with Rs 53.75 crore. With paid premieres held on Thursday evening, the film raked in Rs 62.9 crore net in India. Handicapped by poor reviews, on Saturday (Day 2), the collections saw a significant drop of 51.63% from Day 1. Day 3 witnessed a further dip of 26.54%. However, the horror comedy has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Prabhas's film sees sharp dip after strong opening - Instagram
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Film Sees Sharp Dip, Crosses ₹90 Crore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Raja Saab box office collection Day 3

On Day 2, Prabhas' film earned Rs 26 crore, followed by Rs 19.1 crore on Day 3, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The nett domestic box office total of the film stands at Rs 98.85 crore, and with the collections of early previews, it surged past Rs 100 crore, accumulating Rs 108 crore (Rs 129.20 gross).

On Sunday, The Raja Saab witnessed an overall 39.41% Telugu occupancy. Morning shows had 24.09% occupancy, and saw an improvement in the afternoon, recording 47.42% occupancy and remained consistent in the evening. Night shows recorded an occupancy rate of 38.47%.

The Raja Saab has collected Rs 31.80 crore overseas, taking the total worldwide collection to Rs 161 crore.

The Raja Saab received mixed reviews by netizens - X
The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Disappointed With Prabhas Starrer, Call It 'Disaster'

BY Garima Das

Directed by Maruthi, the film failed to live up to the massive expectations. Disappointed audiences criticised it for a weak script, poor storytelling, and subpar VFX.

It also starred Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, among others.

Published At:
