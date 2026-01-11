The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Film Sees Sharp Dip, Crosses ₹90 Crore

The Raja Saab box office collection day 2 performance

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned ₹27.83 crore on its second day, a drop of nearly 48 percent from its opening day collection of ₹53.75 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹90.73 crore, including paid previews. The worldwide gross has reached approximately ₹138.4 crore, with overseas markets contributing close to ₹30 crore.