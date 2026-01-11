The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Film Sees Sharp Dip, Crosses ₹90 Crore

The Raja Saab drops nearly 48 percent on Day 2.
Film crosses ₹90 crore India net within two days.
Mixed reviews affect early word of mouth.
Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab's box office collection on day 2 shows early signs of cooling off after an impressive opening. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy crossed ₹90 crore in India within two days, but a sharp drop on Saturday suggests that audience response has been mixed so far.
The Raja Saab box office collection day 2 performance
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned ₹27.83 crore on its second day, a drop of nearly 48 percent from its opening day collection of ₹53.75 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹90.73 crore, including paid previews. The worldwide gross has reached approximately ₹138.4 crore, with overseas markets contributing close to ₹30 crore.
As reported by ETV Bharat, the film recorded an overall Telugu (2D) occupancy of 44% on Saturday. Hindi (2D) saw lower traction at 12.95%, while Tamil (2D) saw 21.11%.
Mixed reviews impact word of mouth
While a section of the audience praised Prabhas' screen presence and the film's visual scale, criticism has centred on pacing and narrative consistency. The uneven response appears to have affected the film's momentum after Day 1.
Makers respond to criticism
Amid feedback regarding missing trailer scenes, the makers announced that additional footage featuring Prabhas in an older look has now been added to the film. Director Maruthi stated that the newly included sequence sharpens the second half and enhances the overall viewing experience.
The Raja Saab follows a man attempting to reclaim his ancestral cinema hall, only to encounter paranormal forces and buried family secrets. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab, with music by Thaman S.