Dalimb First Look Out: Jitendra Kumar To Play Darker And Intense Role In The Psychological Thriller

What Jitendra said about Dalimb

On being part of the film, the actor shared, "When I heard the narration of Dalimb at the Ellipsis office last year, I was drawn to its honesty and the depth of the character," and added, "Suraaj is layered with a very different graph and I feel that the audience will really connect with it. Working with Priya, Tanuj, Atul and the Ellipsis team was a smooth and fulfilling experience. I’m looking forward to the audience watching the film."