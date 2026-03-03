Dalimb First Look Out: Jitendra Kumar To Play Darker And Intense Role In The Psychological Thriller

Jitendra Kumar will be seen in a different avatar in Dalimb. The first look has been unveiled, which shows him in a darker role.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dalimb poster out
Jitendra Kumar's first-look poster from Dalimb out Photo: Instagram/Jitendra Kumar
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jitendra Kumar's upcoming movie with Zee5 is titled Dalimb.

  • The first-look poster shows him in a dark avatar.

  • Written and directed by Priya Aven, it also stars Priya Bapat.

Jitendra Kumar, best known for his roles in shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory, has embraced a new genre to explore his talent. He will be seen in a different avatar in Zee5's upcoming film, Dalimb. Produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment, the psychological thriller is written and directed by Priya Aven. Dalimb's release date is yet to be announced.

Dalimb first look out

On the occasion of holika dahan on March 2, Zee5 unveiled the haunting first look poster of Dalimb — which explores "memory and truth, love and loss, reality and illusion."

Set against the backdrop of suburban middle-class Mumbai, Dalimb "promises to be a deeply immersive and unsettling cinematic experience," according to the streamer.

Jab Khuli Kitaab trailer out - Zee5
Jab Khuli Kitaab Trailer Out: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia Come Together In The Poignant Tale Of Mature Love

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharing the poster on social media, the streamer wrote, "Rangon ke beech ek aisa rahasya… jo kabhi dikhta nahin. This Holi, the colour isn’t celebration… it’s a warning. #DALIMB – The myth is watching. Coming soon, only on #ZEE5 (sic)."

What Jitendra said about Dalimb

On being part of the film, the actor shared, "When I heard the narration of Dalimb at the Ellipsis office last year, I was drawn to its honesty and the depth of the character," and added, "Suraaj is layered with a very different graph and I feel that the audience will really connect with it. Working with Priya, Tanuj, Atul and the Ellipsis team was a smooth and fulfilling experience. I’m looking forward to the audience watching the film."

Related Content
The Bluff (2026) - IMDB
The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Latest Action Thriller Is A Snoozefest
Logo - Chris Mitchell
BAFTA Awards 2026: A Glimpse At The Strongest Contenders
Samuthirakani and Sshivada's Thadayam will stream on Zee5. - YouTube
Thadayam Trailer: Samuthirakani, Sshivada Lead The Gripping Crime Thriller
Prathichaya Trailer Out - Instagram
Prathichaya Trailer Out: Nivin Pauly Leads B Unnikrishnan’s Political Thriller
Related Content

Jitendra was last seen in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, for which he garnered praise and appreciation.

A Still From Hello Bacchon - YouTube
Hello Bachchon Trailer Out: Viineet Kumar Leads Alakh Pandey-Inspired Series

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alongside Jitendra, the movie also stars Priya Bapat, Kshitish Date, Kavin Dave, Sai Prasad, Harish Kulkarni, and Sagar Yadav in pivotal roles.

The dialogues are written by Varad Bhatnagar, with additional dialogue by Tanuj Garg.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ

  2. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather; What Happens If Match Abandoned?

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Key Battles And Possible XIs

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  2. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  3. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  4. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  5. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  2. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  3. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  4. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

  5. Carney In India: Amid Global Uncertainty, India And Canada Rebuild Bridges

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

  5. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US State Department Orders 'non-emergency' Staff To Leave Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List