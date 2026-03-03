Dalimb First Look Out: Jitendra Kumar To Play Darker And Intense Role In The Psychological Thriller

Summary of this article
Jitendra Kumar's upcoming movie with Zee5 is titled Dalimb.
The first-look poster shows him in a dark avatar.
Written and directed by Priya Aven, it also stars Priya Bapat.
Jitendra Kumar, best known for his roles in shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory, has embraced a new genre to explore his talent. He will be seen in a different avatar in Zee5's upcoming film, Dalimb. Produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment, the psychological thriller is written and directed by Priya Aven. Dalimb's release date is yet to be announced.
Dalimb first look out
On the occasion of holika dahan on March 2, Zee5 unveiled the haunting first look poster of Dalimb — which explores "memory and truth, love and loss, reality and illusion."
Set against the backdrop of suburban middle-class Mumbai, Dalimb "promises to be a deeply immersive and unsettling cinematic experience," according to the streamer.
Sharing the poster on social media, the streamer wrote, "Rangon ke beech ek aisa rahasya… jo kabhi dikhta nahin. This Holi, the colour isn’t celebration… it’s a warning. #DALIMB – The myth is watching. Coming soon, only on #ZEE5 (sic)."
What Jitendra said about Dalimb
On being part of the film, the actor shared, "When I heard the narration of Dalimb at the Ellipsis office last year, I was drawn to its honesty and the depth of the character," and added, "Suraaj is layered with a very different graph and I feel that the audience will really connect with it. Working with Priya, Tanuj, Atul and the Ellipsis team was a smooth and fulfilling experience. I’m looking forward to the audience watching the film."
Jitendra was last seen in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, for which he garnered praise and appreciation.
Alongside Jitendra, the movie also stars Priya Bapat, Kshitish Date, Kavin Dave, Sai Prasad, Harish Kulkarni, and Sagar Yadav in pivotal roles.
The dialogues are written by Varad Bhatnagar, with additional dialogue by Tanuj Garg.