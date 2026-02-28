Hello Bachchon Trailer Out: Viineet Kumar Leads Alakh Pandey-Inspired Series

The trailer of Hello Bachchon draws inspiration from the journey of educator Alakh Pandey and his impact on students.
Hello Bachchon trailer is finally here, offering a glimpse into a story inspired by the journey of educator Alakh Pandey. Headlined by Viineet Kumar Singh, the Netflix series explores how one teacher’s belief in his students gradually builds a movement that reaches far beyond a small classroom.
Set against the backdrop of India’s competitive education landscape, the show traces the early struggles of a teacher determined to make learning accessible. What begins as a modest initiative slowly expands across cities and smaller towns, reflecting the rise of the Physics Wallah platform founded by Pandey.
A story of students and second chances
The trailer introduces five students from very different circumstances. Each carries a burden that threatens to derail their ambitions. One battles financial hardship at home. Another faces social pressure that could force her to drop out. A third sacrifices his love for cricket to support his family.
Through these parallel journeys, Hello Bachchon positions education not as a privilege but as a lifeline. The tone is emotional yet grounded, focusing on mentorship, resilience and the quiet determination required to break cycles of limitation. The narrative underlines how a supportive teacher can alter the course of a young life.
Cast, creators and collaboration
Directed by Pratish Mehta, the series also features Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole in pivotal roles, alongside a young ensemble cast. The show is created by Abhishek Yadav and co-written with Ankit Yadav, Vernaali and Sandeep Singh.
Hello Bachchon marks another collaboration between Netflix and The Viral Fever, known for bringing rooted Indian stories to digital audiences.
Hello Bachchon will premiere on Netflix on March 6, 2026.