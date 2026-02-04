Netflix India's 2026 Slate: Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's Ikka To Saif Ali Khan's Hum Hindustani And Kartavya | Full List

Netflix has announced its 2026 slate for Indian films and web series.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Netflix Indias 2026 Slate
Netflix India's 2026 slate of films and shows Photo: Netflix
Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday announced the list of old and new Indian series and movies that will be released in 2026. At an event in Mumbai, hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Jamie Lever, the OTT giant announced 11 films and 19 series. The list includes shows and films featuring some of the top stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and others. The new titles from the streamer include Ikka, Hum Hindustani, Family Business, Legacy, Gandhari, Talaash: A Mother's Search and others.

The streamer is bringing back popular shows like Mismatched, Dhindora, Maamla Legal Hai and Lust Stories, among others.

Here's the list of Netflix's films to release in 2026

Ikka

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Ikka is the reunion of Border (1997) stars Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol

The legal thriller is about "a celebrated, incorruptible lawyer who is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he'd destroyed, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear."

Hum Hindustani

Saif Ali Khan is back in the OTT space. Hum Hindustani is about the country's first democratic election. Led by Saif, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika and Shraddha Dangar. Written and directed by Rahul Dholakia, it will show how in a "newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation’s very first democratic election — inspired by true events."

Kartavya

This is yet another title starring Saif Ali Khan alongside Rasika Duggal. Saif plays a police officer. "With his family’s safety at stake and menacing threats closing in, a police officer must decide how far he’ll go to uphold his duty," read the official synopsis of the film.

It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written and directed by Pulkit. Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari round out the cast.

Maa Behen

The dark comedy stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, and Dharnaa Durga. The synopsis reads: "When Rekha and her daughters, Jaya and Sushma, the centre of all (controversial!) attention in their conservative locality, find themselves in the middle of a situation with a dead body in their kitchen, the perpetually struggling, constantly squabbling ‘Maa-Behen’ trio must team up to cover up the ‘crime’."

Made In Korea, Takshakudu, Lust Stories 3, Toaster, Ghooskhor Pandat, Gandhari and Accused are some of the interesting movies that will land on the OTT giant this year.

Netflix show slate for 2026

Netflix 2026 shows include various genres: comedy, thriller, romance and others.

Family Business

Family Business stars Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood, and Madhoo Shah.

The synopisis reads: "A visionary billionaire grooms a rising tycoon to take over the reins of India’s largest conglomerate as his successor. Months into the top job, he is unceremoniously fired where the mentor takes back the throne. Refusing to accept his downfall, the ousted successor strikes back, turning a corporate succession battle into a no-holds-barred war. Old secrets surface, alliances fracture, and the fight for control threatens to rip apart one of India’s most respected business empires, showing how quickly questions of legacy and blood can turn power into a personal vendetta."

The show is created by Hansal Mehta and Niren Bhatt and directed by Mehta.

Legacy

The gangster drama stars R. Madhavan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik and Gulshan Devaiah.

According to the logline, "Faced with a prophecy of downfall and an inevitable siege Periyavar, an ageing gangster, fights to save his Empire, family and most importantly — his Legacy." It is directed by Charukesh Sekar.

Musafir Cafe

Starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana in key roles, this is a "timeless love story that lingers and deepens with its warm, real characters - Chander, Sudha, and Preeti."

"Three musafirs whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. Chander and Sudha share a sudden connection that strikes like a spark, impossible to ignore. With Preeti, however, Chander builds something steadier, a bond grounded in quiet understanding and the comfort of simply being together. In this timeless journey filled with romance, passion and possibility, which love will endure time, ambition, and the long journey of life?"

Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadia Siddiqui are also part of the cast.

Talaash: A Mother's Search

Parineeti Chopra returns to OTT with this mystery thriller, which also stars Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas

The logline reads: "Tormented by yearly snapshots of her abducted child, a desperate mother discovers that the truth she’s been hunting for nine years isn't in a far-off place—it’s buried deep within the secrets of those she trusts most."

It is created by Rensil D Silva, Siddharth P Malhotra and written and directed by D’Silva.

#Love, Chumbak, Desi Bling, Dhindora S2, Glory, Hello Bachhon, Kohrra S2, Lock Upp, Maamla Legal Hai S2, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, Mismatched S4, Operation Safed Sagar, Super Subbu, Taskaree, and The Great Indian Kapil Show S4/S5, are the other shows to be streamed on Netflix.

