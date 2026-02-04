Netflix India's 2026 Slate: Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's Ikka To Saif Ali Khan's Hum Hindustani And Kartavya | Full List

The synopisis reads: "A visionary billionaire grooms a rising tycoon to take over the reins of India’s largest conglomerate as his successor. Months into the top job, he is unceremoniously fired where the mentor takes back the throne. Refusing to accept his downfall, the ousted successor strikes back, turning a corporate succession battle into a no-holds-barred war. Old secrets surface, alliances fracture, and the fight for control threatens to rip apart one of India’s most respected business empires, showing how quickly questions of legacy and blood can turn power into a personal vendetta."