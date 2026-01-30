Dhurandhar On Netflix: Runtime Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer Reduced On OTT? Here's The Truth

Dhurandhar started streaming on Netflix today. Fans are disappointed that the runtime of the film has been reduced.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhurandhar on OTT
Dhurandhar released on Netflix on January 30 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar started streaming on Netflix on Friday.

  • Fans are disappointed after the runtime of the film on OTT was shorter than the theatre version.

  • They have expressed their anger on social media, claiming that a "censored" version of Ranveer Singh-starrer is streaming on Netflix.

Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix on January 30, 2026, following a highly successful theatrical run. Released on December 5, Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller achieved significant box office success and emerged as the No. 1 grosser of 2025. Despite polarised reviews, Aditya Dhar's film grossed over Rs 1000 crore in its lifetime haul.

Fans had been anticipating Dhurandhar's OTT release, and they were excited to watch it online. But the runtime on Netflix disappointed them. They are surprised to see that the online version of the film is shorter than the theatrical version.

Audiences express anger over Dhurandhar's runtime on Netflix

On Friday morning, audiences took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger over Dhurandhar's runtime on Netflix. They claimed that the OTT version of Dhurandhar has been released with muted dialogues and trimmed sequences, chopping off nearly 10 minutes. The runtime of the film on the streaming platform is 3 hours and 25 minutes, while the original duration of the film is 3 hours 34 minutes, making Netflix's version nine minutes shorter than the theatrical version.

Uri’s Vicky Kaushal character will not feature in Dhurandhar 2. - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Rumours Debunked: Vicky Kaushal Not Part Of Ranveer Singh Sequel

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Check out some of the reactions here.

Related Content
Related Content

Is Dhurandhar's OTT runtime shorter?

Earlier, there were reports that the runtime of the film was trimmed after the makers were asked to mute "two words and one dialogue in reference to Baloch" in the movie. According to the revised censor certificate, Dhurandhar's new runtime is 3 hours 28 minutes 56 seconds.

The revised version of Dhurandhar was played in theatres from January 1.

A still from Dhurandhar (2025) - YouTube
Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

According to a report in NDTV, two references to the Baloch community made by Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam is muted.

"Police ke dinon mein mera ek Baloch partner tha... Hamesha bolta hoon Bade Sahab ko, magarmachh par bharosa kar sakte hain, par ek Baloch pe nahin," said SP Chaudhary Aslam in the original dialogue.

"Police ke dinon mein mera ek (mute) partner tha... Hamesha bolta hoon Bade Sahab ko, magarmachh par bharosa kar sakte hain, magar (mute) nahin," is the revised dialogue.

Netflix is showing the revised version of Dhurandhar after the makers were asked to mute the allegedly offensive dialogues.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus