Dhurandhar On Netflix: Runtime Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer Reduced On OTT? Here's The Truth

Dhurandhar started streaming on Netflix on Friday.
Fans are disappointed after the runtime of the film on OTT was shorter than the theatre version.
They have expressed their anger on social media, claiming that a "censored" version of Ranveer Singh-starrer is streaming on Netflix.
Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix on January 30, 2026, following a highly successful theatrical run. Released on December 5, Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller achieved significant box office success and emerged as the No. 1 grosser of 2025. Despite polarised reviews, Aditya Dhar's film grossed over Rs 1000 crore in its lifetime haul.
Fans had been anticipating Dhurandhar's OTT release, and they were excited to watch it online. But the runtime on Netflix disappointed them. They are surprised to see that the online version of the film is shorter than the theatrical version.
Audiences express anger over Dhurandhar's runtime on Netflix
On Friday morning, audiences took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger over Dhurandhar's runtime on Netflix. They claimed that the OTT version of Dhurandhar has been released with muted dialogues and trimmed sequences, chopping off nearly 10 minutes. The runtime of the film on the streaming platform is 3 hours and 25 minutes, while the original duration of the film is 3 hours 34 minutes, making Netflix's version nine minutes shorter than the theatrical version.
Check out some of the reactions here.
Is Dhurandhar's OTT runtime shorter?
Earlier, there were reports that the runtime of the film was trimmed after the makers were asked to mute "two words and one dialogue in reference to Baloch" in the movie. According to the revised censor certificate, Dhurandhar's new runtime is 3 hours 28 minutes 56 seconds.
The revised version of Dhurandhar was played in theatres from January 1.
According to a report in NDTV, two references to the Baloch community made by Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam is muted.
"Police ke dinon mein mera ek Baloch partner tha... Hamesha bolta hoon Bade Sahab ko, magarmachh par bharosa kar sakte hain, par ek Baloch pe nahin," said SP Chaudhary Aslam in the original dialogue.
"Police ke dinon mein mera ek (mute) partner tha... Hamesha bolta hoon Bade Sahab ko, magarmachh par bharosa kar sakte hain, magar (mute) nahin," is the revised dialogue.
Netflix is showing the revised version of Dhurandhar after the makers were asked to mute the allegedly offensive dialogues.