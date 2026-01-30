Dhurandhar On Netflix: Runtime Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer Reduced On OTT? Here's The Truth

Audiences express anger over Dhurandhar's runtime on Netflix

On Friday morning, audiences took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger over Dhurandhar's runtime on Netflix. They claimed that the OTT version of Dhurandhar has been released with muted dialogues and trimmed sequences, chopping off nearly 10 minutes. The runtime of the film on the streaming platform is 3 hours and 25 minutes, while the original duration of the film is 3 hours 34 minutes, making Netflix's version nine minutes shorter than the theatrical version.