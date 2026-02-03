Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's Espionage Sequel Won't Premiere On Netflix Post-Theatrical Release? Here's What We Know

Dhurandhar 2 to stream on JioHotstar instead of Netflix

Dhurandhar: The Revenge won't stream on Netflix as it seems to have failed to acquire the digital rights. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and after the theatrical run, it will be available to stream on JioHotstar. The satellite premiere will be on Star Gold. A closer view of the poster at the bottom left shows the logos of Star Gold and JioHotstar.