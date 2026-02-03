Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's Espionage Sequel Won't Premiere On Netflix Post-Theatrical Release? Here's What We Know

Not Netflix, Dhurandhar 2 will be releasing on another OTT platform.
Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.
The teaser of Ranveer Singh-starrer was unveiled today.
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar hit the screens on December 5, 2025. It did exceptional business and was a major box office success. OTT giant Netflix was the streaming partner. So, after its phenomenal theatrical run, the espionage thriller premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2026. But Dhurandhar 2 won't be releasing on Netflix, unlike the first part. The makers hinted at a major OTT swap. Dhurandhar 2 streaming platform is revealed in the newly released poster.
Dhurandhar 2 to stream on JioHotstar instead of Netflix
Dhurandhar: The Revenge won't stream on Netflix as it seems to have failed to acquire the digital rights. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and after the theatrical run, it will be available to stream on JioHotstar. The satellite premiere will be on Star Gold. A closer view of the poster at the bottom left shows the logos of Star Gold and JioHotstar.
Jio Studios, the producers of Dhurandhar, have given the digital rights of part 2 to its in-house platform- JioHotstar.
Check out the poster here.
There is yet another major change in Part 2. Unlike Part One, the music rights of Dhurandhar 2 have been shifted from Saregama to T-Series.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge will carry forward the sequel with a darker narrative. Ranveer as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, will be the Sher-E-Baloch, ruling Lyari and will dismantle the terrorist gang in Pakistan.
The second part will also star Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and others in key roles. We are not sure if Akshaye Khanna will be part of the sequel or not. For the unversed, he was killed by Hamza in the first instalment.
Reportedly, makers might use flashbacks to include Akshaye's Rehman Dakait in the sequel.