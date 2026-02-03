Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's Espionage Sequel Won't Premiere On Netflix Post-Theatrical Release? Here's What We Know

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release update: Not Netflix, Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel will be releasing on another OTT platform.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 won't release on Netflix Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Not Netflix, Dhurandhar 2 will be releasing on another OTT platform.

  • Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

  • The teaser of Ranveer Singh-starrer was unveiled today.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar hit the screens on December 5, 2025. It did exceptional business and was a major box office success. OTT giant Netflix was the streaming partner. So, after its phenomenal theatrical run, the espionage thriller premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2026. But Dhurandhar 2 won't be releasing on Netflix, unlike the first part. The makers hinted at a major OTT swap. Dhurandhar 2 streaming platform is revealed in the newly released poster.

Dhurandhar 2 to stream on JioHotstar instead of Netflix

Dhurandhar: The Revenge won't stream on Netflix as it seems to have failed to acquire the digital rights. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and after the theatrical run, it will be available to stream on JioHotstar. The satellite premiere will be on Star Gold. A closer view of the poster at the bottom left shows the logos of Star Gold and JioHotstar.

Jio Studios, the producers of Dhurandhar, have given the digital rights of part 2 to its in-house platform- JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser out - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Returns To Action With A Vengeance

BY Garima Das

Related Content
Related Content

Check out the poster here.

There is yet another major change in Part 2. Unlike Part One, the music rights of Dhurandhar 2 have been shifted from Saregama to T-Series.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will carry forward the sequel with a darker narrative. Ranveer as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, will be the Sher-E-Baloch, ruling Lyari and will dismantle the terrorist gang in Pakistan.

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 poster - Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Unveils Fierce New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The second part will also star Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and others in key roles. We are not sure if Akshaye Khanna will be part of the sequel or not. For the unversed, he was killed by Hamza in the first instalment.

Reportedly, makers might use flashbacks to include Akshaye's Rehman Dakait in the sequel.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Lee, Shafali Off To Roaring Start | Delhi Capitals 89/0 (7)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Chameera Strikes Early, Duckett Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods To 18% After Trade Deal

  4. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  5. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  3. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes