Trump Confirms Ongoing Talks with Cuba, Hints At Action Or Deal After Iran Wraps Up

US President says Cuba “wants a deal so badly” amid blackouts and shortages; Marco Rubio to lead next steps; regime change or breakthrough seen as “just a question of time”

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
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Trump warns Iran Trump Iran deal ultimatum bad things if Iran doesn’t make deal
Trump has refrained from attacking Iran after establishing limits on protester killings and executions, while resuming nuclear talks interrupted by last June's conflict. Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • President Trump revealed active US-Cuba negotiations, describing Havana as desperate for an agreement due to severe energy crisis, blackouts, and US sanctions.

  • He stressed Iran remains the top priority, but Cuba is next, predicting the communist regime could “fall pretty soon” or reach a deal once Secretary of State Marco Rubio shifts focus.

  • Cuban President Díaz-Canel confirmed preliminary talks, including recent prisoner releases; Trump alternates between offering negotiation and warning of inevitable change.

President Donald Trump confirmed that direct talks with Cuba are underway, signaling a potential deal or major US action could follow once the administration completes its current focus on Iran.

“They want to make a deal so badly. You have no idea,” Trump said in recent remarks, adding that Cuba’s communist government is “gonna fall pretty soon” after decades in power. He described the island as ready for change, especially after US pressure campaigns in Venezuela and ongoing operations against Iran.

Trump noted Secretary of State Marco Rubio would take the lead on Cuba “once we finish this one first,” hinting at a sequenced approach. Cuba faces crippling nationwide blackouts, fuel shortages, and economic hardship worsened by tightened US sanctions and restrictions on Venezuelan oil.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged early-stage discussions with Washington, including a Vatican-mediated prisoner release seen as a possible goodwill step. Trump has left open whether the outcome will be a negotiated settlement or regime collapse, calling any resolution “very easily made” if Havana cooperates.

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With Iran still the immediate priority, the exact timeline for intensified US engagement with Cuba remains unclear, but Trump’s statements have raised expectations, and concerns, across the region about the future of US-Cuba relations.

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