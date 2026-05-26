Netanyahu Hospitalised Again Amid Persistent Questions Over His Condition

Netanyahu addressed his health directly in court earlier this month while testifying in a defamation case he had filed against attorney Gonen Ben Itzhak and journalists Uri Misgav and Ben Caspit, who had published reports questioning his fitness to govern. Speaking at the Tel Aviv District Court, he said his medical condition was "proper, and some say excellent," and denied having suffered from pancreatic cancer. He said he exercises regularly, undergoes routine check-ups and that all his health indicators remain "completely normal."