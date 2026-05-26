Netanyahu Hospitalised Again Amid Persistent Questions Over His Condition

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
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That scrutiny intensified earlier this year when Netanyahu revealed he had secretly undergone radiation therapy for a malignant prostate tumour

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Photo: X/@netanyahu
Summary of this article

  • Benjamin Netanyahu admitted to Jerusalem hospital for routine dental treatment

  • Netanyahu says he is cancer-free after earlier prostate tumour treatment

  • Israeli prime minister’s health remains under intense public and political scrutiny

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem on Monday evening for dental treatment, his office confirmed, after Hebrew media reports of the hospital visit prompted immediate public speculation about his condition.

The Prime Minister's Office said the 76-year-old was receiving dental care at the facility, though no further details about the procedure were disclosed. The confirmation came only after Israeli media had already reported the hospitalisation, a pattern that has become familiar given the heightened attention surrounding Netanyahu's health in recent months.

That scrutiny intensified earlier this year when Netanyahu revealed he had secretly undergone radiation therapy for a malignant prostate tumour, delaying public disclosure on the grounds that Iran could have exploited the information for propaganda purposes during the conflict. He subsequently said he was cancer-free.

A woman holds pictures of Ayatollah Khomeini and the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a group of government supporters march toward Khamenei's residency in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026, following the confirmed death of Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
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By Outlook News Desk

Netanyahu addressed his health directly in court earlier this month while testifying in a defamation case he had filed against attorney Gonen Ben Itzhak and journalists Uri Misgav and Ben Caspit, who had published reports questioning his fitness to govern. Speaking at the Tel Aviv District Court, he said his medical condition was "proper, and some say excellent," and denied having suffered from pancreatic cancer. He said he exercises regularly, undergoes routine check-ups and that all his health indicators remain "completely normal."

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He acknowledged a long history with an enlarged prostate, which had previously been found to be benign following surgery to reduce it, but said an additional test towards the end of 2025 detected early-stage cancerous growth. Treatment followed, and he has since maintained publicly that he has recovered fully.

Monday's hospital visit, while described as routine dental care, is likely to keep questions about the prime minister's health in public focus at a particularly delicate moment in Israeli and regional affairs.

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